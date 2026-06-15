How can I trade forex?

Have you ever exchanged money when travelling abroad? If so, you’ve technically already traded forex!

That said, if you want to trade forex in a speculative sense – that is, with the aim of making a profit from fluctuations in the exchange rate – you have a few avenues open to you.

Firstly, you should consider that forex prices can move quickly and unpredictably, leading to unexpected losses and gains. Similarly, the financial products that traders use to take a position on forex are complicated, and require a solid understanding. Please conduct your own thorough research before risking your capital.

Retail traders will usually trade forex using derivative products like contracts for difference (CFD), exchange-traded funds (ETF), futures contracts, or options. They’ll research these products and trading providers, and open an account with the provider they feel best suits their needs.

To get an idea of how these work, take a look at our forex trading guide.