Vinci stock forecast

VINCI SA (DG) last traded at €119.42 around 1:14pm UTC on 13 July 2026, within an intraday range of €118.13–€120.22. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

Trading coincided with recent corporate activity. VINCI announced on 9 July 2026 a contract to install and operate charging stations for heavy vehicles in Germany, following an eight-year agreement disclosed the same week (VINCI, 9 July 2026). The move also came against a broader capital markets backdrop, with Euronext recording a capital increase notice for VINCI shares on 10 July 2026 (Euronext, 10 July 2026), while wider French equities showed mixed performance heading into mid-July trading (MarketScreener, 10 July 2026).

Third-party VINCI outlook: charging contract, H1 results near

As of 13 July 2026, third-party VINCI stock predictions reflect diverging views on the group's airport exposure and construction order book. The following mini-briefs summarise broker calls and consensus estimates captured within this period.

J.P. Morgan (broker rating)

J.P. Morgan analyst Elodie Rall maintained a Hold rating on Vinci SA and set a price target of €139 in a note dated 4 July 2026. The call reflected caution around the group's airport traffic trajectory, following a slower growth outlook flagged for the rest of the year (The Globe and Mail, 4 July 2026).

MarketScreener (consensus estimate)

MarketScreener's consensus put Vinci's average 12-month target price at €142.93 as of 12 July 2026, with the spread to the average target at +19.76% versus the prevailing share price. The estimate followed the company's first-quarter 2026 disclosure of stable revenue and higher order intake (MarketScreener, 12 July 2026).

eToro (consensus estimate)

eToro reported an average analyst price target of €144.86 for Vinci SA as of 5 July 2026, alongside an overall Moderate Buy consensus. The target drew on aggregated broker inputs as analysts weighed mixed signals across the group's concessions and construction segments (eToro, 5 July 2026).

Kepler Cheuvreux (broker upgrade)

Kepler Cheuvreux upgraded Vinci SA to Buy from Hold and raised its price target to €146.50 from €143 as of 9 July 2026. The broker said recent share-price weakness had created, in its view, an attractive entry point despite near-term market concerns (Investing.com, 9 July 2026).

Simply Wall St (valuation note)

Simply Wall St's discounted cash flow model suggested Vinci may have been trading around 10% above its intrinsic value estimate as of 10 July 2026, while separate multiple-based comparisons suggested the shares screened as undervalued against peers. The mixed valuation signals reflect the different weightings placed on cash flow assumptions and peer multiples (Yahoo Finance, 10 July 2026).

Across these sources, Vinci price targets mainly clustered between €139 and €146.50. The range reflects differing views on airport-segment risk, construction order-book momentum and the assumptions used in each valuation approach.

Predictions and third-party forecasts are inherently uncertain, as they cannot fully account for unexpected market developments. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

Vinci earnings: latest results and upcoming release

VINCI's most recently published financial results covered the first quarter of 2026, disclosed on 22 April 2026 in the company's own press release (VINCI, 23 April 2026). Consolidated revenue was €16.3bn, which the company described as 'stable revenue at a high level' (Investing.com, 23 April 2026). This represented a 1% increase at constant exchange rates and a 0.3% decline on an actual basis (Investing.com, 24 April 2026).

Order intake reached €17.4bn, up 5% year on year, taking the group's total order book to a record €74.9bn as of 31 March 2026, an increase of 4% from the prior year (Investing.com, 24 April 2026). Performance varied by business line, with Energy Solutions revenue rising to €6.9bn and Concessions revenue increasing to around €2.6bn, while Construction revenue declined to €6.9bn (Investing.com, 23 April 2026).

Net financial debt stood at €19.1bn as of 31 March 2026, while managed net cash rose to €15.5bn, up €3.8bn year on year. Following the results, VINCI kept its full-year 2026 guidance unchanged, saying it continued to expect growth in revenue, operating earnings, and net income attributable to owners of the parent (Investing.com, 24 April 2026).

VINCI's next scheduled earnings release covers first-half 2026 results, due on 29 July 2026. An earnings call is scheduled for 30 July 2026, according to the company's financial calendar, while a separate traffic and revenue update for June 2026 is scheduled for 16 July 2026 (MarketScreener, 13 April 2026).

DG stock price: technical overview

On the daily chart as of 1:14pm UTC on 13 July 2026, the DG stock price was trading at €119.42, below its key moving-average cluster. The 20-, 50-, 100- and 200-day moving averages (DMAs) stood near €126, €126, €129 and €125, respectively. With price below that broader band, the near-term setup remained cautious rather than constructive. The 200-day EMA was slightly below the 200-day SMA at around €125, offering a nearby long-term reference level.

Momentum also appeared soft, with the 14-day relative strength index at 36.56, in lower-neutral territory rather than oversold. The average directional index (14) stood at 21.49, below the 25 threshold typically associated with an established trend, suggesting directional conviction remained limited.

The classic pivot point at €127.13 sat above the last quoted price, with R1 at €132.87 and R2 at €137.93 forming the next upside reference levels. The 200-day SMA near €124.82 also sat above the latest price, so traders would need an updated support framework before treating these levels as downside references (TradingView, 13 July 2026).

This technical analysis is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any instrument.

VINCI share price history (2024–2026)

DG’s stock price have traded across a wide range over the past two years, moving from around €105.63 in mid-July 2024 to €119.22 as of 13 July 2026.

The stock spent late 2024 edging higher from the low €100s, before slipping to a two-year low of €96.36 on 27 November 2024 amid broader market uncertainty. A recovery through early 2025 carried the shares back above €120, before global trade tensions weighed on sentiment. Vinci fell to €106.06 on 9 April 2025, during the tariff-driven selloff linked to the US administration’s ‘Liberation Day’ announcements.

From there, the stock rose through the second half of 2025 and into 2026, peaking at €143.65 on 27 February 2026 – its highest level of the period – before easing back through spring and summer as the shares consolidated.

Vinci closed at €119.22 on 13 July 2026, roughly 0.6% lower year to date from its €119.97 close on 31 December 2025, and around 5.3% lower year on year versus €125.83 a year earlier.