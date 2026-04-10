Amplifon stock forecast: GN Hearing deal, lower marginsAmplifon is an Italian hearing care group listed on Borsa Italiana that has recently come under pressure after lower 2025 margins and its announced €2.3bn GN Hearing acquisition. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. Explore third-party AMP price targets and technicals.
Amplifon S.p.A. (AMP) trades at €9.39 as of 1:37pm UTC on 8 April 2026, near the top of the session's €8.94–€9.41 intraday range. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.
Sentiment towards AMP has been shaped by several intersecting factors since early March. The company's full-year 2025 results, released on 4 March 2026, showed adjusted EBITDA of €540.4m with a margin of 22.6%, below the prior year's 23.5%, prompting analysts at J.P. Morgan and Barclays to flag downside risk to consensus estimates (Amplifon Corporate IR, 4 March 2026). Shortly afterwards, on 15 March 2026, Amplifon announced a definitive agreement to acquire GN Store Nord's entire hearing business for DKK 17.0bn (approximately €2.3bn), comprising DKK 12.6bn in cash and 56 million newly issued Amplifon shares (Amplifon Corporate IR, 16 March 2026). S&P Global Ratings then affirmed Amplifon's 'BB+' rating following the announcement, noting that adjusted leverage is expected to rise to 3.0x–3.5x over 2026–2027 to finance the deal (S&P Global Ratings, 17 March 2026). Broader pressure on European equities, driven by ongoing US tariff concerns, has also weighed on Italian-listed shares during this period (Investing.com, 5 March 2026).
Amplifon stock forecast 2026–2030: Third-party price targets
As of 8 April 2026, third-party Amplifon stock predictions reflect a materially reset landscape following the full-year 2025 results published on 4 March 2026 and the GN Hearing acquisition announcement on 15 March 2026, both of which prompted broad estimate revisions across the covering broker community.
Bernstein Research (independent broker view)
Bernstein Research carries a market-perform rating on Amplifon with a 12-month price target of €21.65. The firm's stance reflects concern over near-term earnings dilution and the elevated leverage profile Amplifon is expected to carry through the GN Hearing integration period, amid the removal of quantitative guidance for 2026 (Investing.com, 14 March 2026).
Goldman Sachs (house view)
Goldman Sachs assigns a neutral rating to Amplifon with a 12-month price target of €12. The bank's position acknowledges deal-related balance sheet pressure, with adjusted net leverage expected to rise to 3.0x–3.5x at closing, as flagged by S&P Global Ratings following the GN acquisition announcement on 15 March 2026 (Amplifon Corporate IR, 8 April 2026).
AlphaValue (independent research note)
AlphaValue sets a 12-month AMP stock forecast of €13.80 while maintaining a buy rating, down sharply from a prior target of €22.40. The research house cites downward earnings estimate revisions and a widened discount applied to the stock amid ongoing margin pressure and dilution concerns stemming from the planned issuance of approximately 56 million new shares as deal consideration (MarketScreener, 26 March 2026).
Jefferies and Barclays (broker range)
Jefferies and Barclays both carry 12-month price targets of €16 on Amplifon, as confirmed on Amplifon's IR consensus page, representing the high end of the current broker range. Jefferies rates the stock buy, while Barclays assigns an overweight rating. Both firms revised targets and ratings following the GN Hearing announcement, with Jefferies noting that anticipated share overhang from GN Store Nord's expected divestiture of its Amplifon stake is a key constraint on near-term price recovery (Investing.com, 18 March 2026).
MarketScreener (consensus overview)
MarketScreener's aggregated consensus across 16 analysts places the average 12-month price target at €12.71, within a range of approximately €8–€17, against a last close of €8.89 on that date. The mean consensus recommendation stands at hold, with the post-deal rating and target reset having pulled the average down from levels above €20 recorded before the GN acquisition announcement (MarketScreener, 26 March 2026).
Predictions and third-party forecasts are inherently uncertain, as they cannot fully account for unexpected market developments. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.
AMP stock price: Technical overview
The AMP stock price trades at €9.39 as of 1:37pm UTC on 8 April 2026, near the top of the session's €8.94–€9.41 intraday range, per the Capital.com quote feed. The short-term moving averages are supportive: the 10-day simple moving average (SMA) sits at around €9.12 and the 20-day SMA at around €9.17, both generating buy signals, while the Hull moving average (9) at around €9.23 aligns in the same direction, according to TradingView. However, the 30-, 50-, 100- and 200-day SMAs at around €10.16, €11.52, €12.57 and €14.46 all read sell, placing the current price well below every medium- and long-term average and reflecting the sustained downtrend since the GN Hearing announcement in March 2026.
Momentum is mixed: the 14-day relative strength index (RSI) reads 40.4, a neutral reading that sits in the lower half of its range without yet reaching oversold territory, while the average directional index (ADX) at 41.4 indicates that an established trend remains in force, per TradingView data. The moving average convergence divergence (MACD (12,26)) registers a buy signal at -0.65, suggesting the rate of decline may be easing, although the negative reading indicates that the shorter average remains below the longer one.
On the classic pivot framework, the pivot point (P) at around €10.15 represents the nearest overhead reference, with R1 at around €12.46 the next level above it. To the downside, S1 at around €7.09 is the closest support reference below the current price, followed by S2 at around €4.77, per TradingView pivot data (TradingView, 8 April 2026).
This is technical analysis for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any instrument.
Amplifon share price history (2024–2026)
AMP’s stock price opened in April 2024 around €32.57 and climbed to a two-year high of €35.23 on 14 June 2024, before a prolonged multi-month slide took hold. The stock closed 2024 at €24.88, down sharply from its mid-year peak, as softer earnings expectations and broader European equity weakness weighed on sentiment through the second half of the year.
The decline accelerated into 2025. Shares briefly recovered to around €27.48 in mid-February before full-year 2024 results and cautious guidance prompted renewed selling, with the stock dropping from €24.21 on 5 March 2025 to €20.62 the following session. AMP ended 2025 around €13.83, having shed nearly half its value from the June 2024 high.
The sharpest leg lower came in March 2026. On 16 March 2026, the day after Amplifon announced a €2.3bn acquisition of GN Hearing, the share opened at €10.33 and closed at €9.05, with the intraday low on 17 March reaching €7.90. The stock has since partially recovered, closing at €9.41 on 8 April 2026 – approximately 32.0% lower year to date and 47.3% down year on year.
Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.
Amplifon (AMP): Capital.com analyst view
Amplifon's share price has undergone a significant reset over the past 12 months, driven primarily by two catalysts: full-year 2025 results that missed consensus expectations on margins, and the March 2026 announcement of a €2.3bn acquisition of GN Hearing. The deal marks a strategic shift away from Amplifon's historically retail-only model, and some analysts argue that it could position the company as a more integrated, globally competitive player in the hearing healthcare market. However, the planned issuance of approximately 56 million new shares as part of the deal consideration introduces meaningful dilution, and adjusted leverage is expected to rise to 3.0x–3.5x through the integration period. These factors have contributed to broad analyst target reductions and two broker downgrades in March 2026.
Whether the acquisition ultimately proves value-accretive remains an open question. A successful integration could expand Amplifon's addressable market and strengthen its competitive positioning. Conversely, execution risk, a higher debt load, and an uncertain macroeconomic backdrop in Europe could continue to pressure the share price in the near term. The recent partial recovery from the 17 March 2026 intraday low of €7.90 to €9.39 as of 8 April 2026 may indicate some stabilisation, though the stock remains well below levels seen before the announcement.
Summary – Amplifon 2026
- Amplifon (AMP) trades at €9.39 as of 1:37pm UTC on 8 April 2026, down 32.0% year to date and 47.3% year on year.
- Full-year 2025 results, published on 4 March 2026, showed margin compression as adjusted EBITDA margin fell to 22.6% from 23.5%, and management withdrew quantitative guidance for 2026.
- The announced €2.3bn acquisition of GN Hearing on 15 March 2026 triggered a 12% single-day share price drop and prompted downgrades from both Barclays and Jefferies.
- S&P Global affirmed Amplifon's BB+ credit rating following the GN deal but flagged that adjusted leverage is expected to rise to 3.0x–3.5x during the integration period.
Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.
FAQ
Who owns the most Amplifon stock?
Based on the article content, the largest shareholder influence in the current discussion comes from GN Store Nord, which is set to receive approximately 56 million newly issued Amplifon shares as part of the agreed sale of its hearing business to Amplifon. That prospective stake matters because the market has focused on possible share overhang if GN later reduces its holding. However, shareholders can change over time, so investors should check the latest company filings for the most up-to-date ownership details.
What is the 5 year Amplifon share price forecast?
The article does not provide a five-year AMP stock forecast. Instead, it focuses on 12-month third-party analyst targets, which ranged from €11.50 to €16 as of late March to early April 2026. Longer-term forecasts are inherently more uncertain because they depend on factors such as integration of the GN Hearing acquisition, future margins, leverage, competition and wider market conditions. For that reason, any five-year view should be treated as speculative rather than predictive.
Is Amplifon a good stock to buy?
Whether Amplifon is a good stock to buy depends on an investor’s objectives, time horizon and tolerance for risk. The article outlines both supportive and cautious factors. On one hand, the GN Hearing deal could broaden Amplifon’s market position over time. On the other, dilution from new shares, higher leverage and the absence of quantitative 2026 guidance have weighed on sentiment. That means the stock may appeal to some market participants, while remaining too uncertain for others.
Could Amplifon stock go up or down?
Yes, Amplifon stock could move in either direction, and the article sets out reasons for both outcomes. A stronger-than-expected integration of GN Hearing, more stable margins or improved market sentiment could support the share price. Equally, execution risk, elevated leverage, further estimate cuts or broader weakness in European equities could weigh on it. The recent rebound from March 2026 lows shows some stabilisation, but the stock remains well below earlier levels, which underlines the uncertainty.
Should I invest in Amplifon stock?
The article does not say whether anyone should invest in Amplifon stock, because that would amount to personal investment guidance. Instead, it presents the main considerations shaping third-party forecasts and market sentiment. These include margin pressure, the scale of the GN Hearing acquisition, expected leverage of 3.0x–3.5x, and the possibility of longer-term strategic benefits if integration goes well. Any decision should be based on independent research and personal financial circumstances, not on commentary alone.
Can I trade Amplifon CFDs on Capital.com?
Yes, you can trade Amplifon CFDs on Capital.com. Trading share CFDs lets you speculate on price movements without owning the underlying asset and to take long or short positions. However, contracts for difference (CFDs) are traded on margin, and leverage amplifies both profits and losses. You should ensure you understand how CFD trading works, assess your risk tolerance, and recognise that losses can occur quickly.