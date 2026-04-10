Amplifon S.p.A. (AMP) trades at €9.39 as of 1:37pm UTC on 8 April 2026, near the top of the session's €8.94–€9.41 intraday range. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

Sentiment towards AMP has been shaped by several intersecting factors since early March. The company's full-year 2025 results, released on 4 March 2026, showed adjusted EBITDA of €540.4m with a margin of 22.6%, below the prior year's 23.5%, prompting analysts at J.P. Morgan and Barclays to flag downside risk to consensus estimates (Amplifon Corporate IR, 4 March 2026). Shortly afterwards, on 15 March 2026, Amplifon announced a definitive agreement to acquire GN Store Nord's entire hearing business for DKK 17.0bn (approximately €2.3bn), comprising DKK 12.6bn in cash and 56 million newly issued Amplifon shares (Amplifon Corporate IR, 16 March 2026). S&P Global Ratings then affirmed Amplifon's 'BB+' rating following the announcement, noting that adjusted leverage is expected to rise to 3.0x–3.5x over 2026–2027 to finance the deal (S&P Global Ratings, 17 March 2026). Broader pressure on European equities, driven by ongoing US tariff concerns, has also weighed on Italian-listed shares during this period (Investing.com, 5 March 2026).

Amplifon stock forecast 2026–2030: Third-party price targets

As of 8 April 2026, third-party Amplifon stock predictions reflect a materially reset landscape following the full-year 2025 results published on 4 March 2026 and the GN Hearing acquisition announcement on 15 March 2026, both of which prompted broad estimate revisions across the covering broker community.

Bernstein Research (independent broker view)

Bernstein Research carries a market-perform rating on Amplifon with a 12-month price target of €21.65. The firm's stance reflects concern over near-term earnings dilution and the elevated leverage profile Amplifon is expected to carry through the GN Hearing integration period, amid the removal of quantitative guidance for 2026 (Investing.com, 14 March 2026).

Goldman Sachs (house view)

Goldman Sachs assigns a neutral rating to Amplifon with a 12-month price target of €12. The bank's position acknowledges deal-related balance sheet pressure, with adjusted net leverage expected to rise to 3.0x–3.5x at closing, as flagged by S&P Global Ratings following the GN acquisition announcement on 15 March 2026 (Amplifon Corporate IR, 8 April 2026).

AlphaValue (independent research note)

AlphaValue sets a 12-month AMP stock forecast of €13.80 while maintaining a buy rating, down sharply from a prior target of €22.40. The research house cites downward earnings estimate revisions and a widened discount applied to the stock amid ongoing margin pressure and dilution concerns stemming from the planned issuance of approximately 56 million new shares as deal consideration (MarketScreener, 26 March 2026).

Jefferies and Barclays (broker range)

Jefferies and Barclays both carry 12-month price targets of €16 on Amplifon, as confirmed on Amplifon's IR consensus page, representing the high end of the current broker range. Jefferies rates the stock buy, while Barclays assigns an overweight rating. Both firms revised targets and ratings following the GN Hearing announcement, with Jefferies noting that anticipated share overhang from GN Store Nord's expected divestiture of its Amplifon stake is a key constraint on near-term price recovery (Investing.com, 18 March 2026).

MarketScreener (consensus overview)

MarketScreener's aggregated consensus across 16 analysts places the average 12-month price target at €12.71, within a range of approximately €8–€17, against a last close of €8.89 on that date. The mean consensus recommendation stands at hold, with the post-deal rating and target reset having pulled the average down from levels above €20 recorded before the GN acquisition announcement (MarketScreener, 26 March 2026).

Takeaway: across these Amplifon stock predictions, third-party 12-month targets range from €11.50 to €16, with the consensus average clustering near €12.71. Across these sources, the main themes are deal-related dilution, leverage uplift, and the absence of quantitative 2026 guidance.

Predictions and third-party forecasts are inherently uncertain, as they cannot fully account for unexpected market developments. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

AMP stock price: Technical overview

The AMP stock price trades at €9.39 as of 1:37pm UTC on 8 April 2026, near the top of the session's €8.94–€9.41 intraday range, per the Capital.com quote feed. The short-term moving averages are supportive: the 10-day simple moving average (SMA) sits at around €9.12 and the 20-day SMA at around €9.17, both generating buy signals, while the Hull moving average (9) at around €9.23 aligns in the same direction, according to TradingView. However, the 30-, 50-, 100- and 200-day SMAs at around €10.16, €11.52, €12.57 and €14.46 all read sell, placing the current price well below every medium- and long-term average and reflecting the sustained downtrend since the GN Hearing announcement in March 2026.

Momentum is mixed: the 14-day relative strength index (RSI) reads 40.4, a neutral reading that sits in the lower half of its range without yet reaching oversold territory, while the average directional index (ADX) at 41.4 indicates that an established trend remains in force, per TradingView data. The moving average convergence divergence (MACD (12,26)) registers a buy signal at -0.65, suggesting the rate of decline may be easing, although the negative reading indicates that the shorter average remains below the longer one.

On the classic pivot framework, the pivot point (P) at around €10.15 represents the nearest overhead reference, with R1 at around €12.46 the next level above it. To the downside, S1 at around €7.09 is the closest support reference below the current price, followed by S2 at around €4.77, per TradingView pivot data (TradingView, 8 April 2026).

This is technical analysis for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any instrument.

Amplifon share price history (2024–2026)

AMP’s stock price opened in April 2024 around €32.57 and climbed to a two-year high of €35.23 on 14 June 2024, before a prolonged multi-month slide took hold. The stock closed 2024 at €24.88, down sharply from its mid-year peak, as softer earnings expectations and broader European equity weakness weighed on sentiment through the second half of the year.

The decline accelerated into 2025. Shares briefly recovered to around €27.48 in mid-February before full-year 2024 results and cautious guidance prompted renewed selling, with the stock dropping from €24.21 on 5 March 2025 to €20.62 the following session. AMP ended 2025 around €13.83, having shed nearly half its value from the June 2024 high.

The sharpest leg lower came in March 2026. On 16 March 2026, the day after Amplifon announced a €2.3bn acquisition of GN Hearing, the share opened at €10.33 and closed at €9.05, with the intraday low on 17 March reaching €7.90. The stock has since partially recovered, closing at €9.41 on 8 April 2026 – approximately 32.0% lower year to date and 47.3% down year on year.