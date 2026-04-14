Trade AMPLIFON - AMPI CFD
About Amplifon SpA
Amplifon SpA is an Italy-based company active in the hearing care retail market. The Company provides personalized solutions and customer care to hearing-impaired people. It offers a wide range of services from diagnosing hearing difficulties, to fitting, servicing and maintaining hearing aids. The Company is organized in three geographical operating segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa - EMEA - (Italy, France, The Netherlands, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Portugal, Switzerland, Belgium, Luxemburg, Hungary, Egypt, Turkey, Poland and Israel), Americas (USA, Canada, Chile, Argentina, Ecuador, Colombia, Panama and Mexico) and Asia-Pacific (Australia, New Zealand, India and China).
Financial summary
BRIEF: For the fiscal year ended 31 December 2021, Amplifon SpA revenues increased 30% to EUR1.95B. Net income before extraordinary items increased 65% to EUR159.1M. Revenues reflect EMEA segment increase of 24% to EUR1.39B, ASIA PACIFIC segment increase of 38% to EUR251.7M. Net income benefited from Other fnancial income and expenses increase from EUR1.5M (expense) to EUR2.2M (income), Income, expenses.
Equity composition
05/2006, 10-for-1 stock split.