Monzo IPO – how to trade Monzo shares

When is the Monzo IPO date?

As of February 2025, Monzo has not officially announced a specific date for its initial public offering (IPO). However, reports suggest that the company is considering a future IPO as it continues to expand in the UK and internationally. With its strong user base and digital-first approach, a public listing could provide additional capital for growth.

Monzo aims to be ‘IPO ready’ by the end of 2025, though the actual listing may not occur until 2026. The company is focusing on strengthening its governance and completing necessary groundwork to ensure a successful public debut.

Valuation

In its latest funding round in 2024, Monzo was valued at approximately £4.5 billion. The company reported its first annual profit last year, driven by higher interest rates and increased transaction and subscription fees.

Potential IPO locations

There is an ongoing debate within Monzo regarding the preferred location for its IPO. CEO TS Anil is advocating for a US listing, aiming to tap into deeper capital markets and higher valuations often seen for tech-focused companies across the Atlantic. Conversely, Monzo's board leans towards a UK listing, aligning with the company's substantial domestic customer base exceeding 10 million.

Market context

The decision on where to list comes at a pivotal time for the UK equity markets, which have experienced a downturn in IPO activity. Companies floating in London raised the least money on record last year, leading to concerns about the market's liquidity and valuations. A Monzo listing could significantly rejuvenate the UK's equity markets, particularly in the fintech sector, which is viewed as a potential growth engine.

Overall, while Monzo has not set a specific IPO date, the company is actively preparing for a public listing, with considerations ongoing regarding the optimal timing and location to best support its growth and shareholder value.