CoreWeave IPO – how to trade CoreWeave shares
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When was the CoreWeave IPO?
The CoreWeave IPO launched on 28 March 2025, listing its shares on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker ‘CRWV’. The shares are also available to trade via contracts for difference (CFD) platforms like ours.
The cloud-AI specialist issued 37.5 million Class A shares at $40 each, raising approximately $1.5 billion. This implied an IPO valuation of around $23 billion. The offering was jointly-led by Morgan Stanley, JPMorgan, and Goldman Sachs.
CRWV trades Monday–Friday, during standard US stock market trading hours:
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Daylight Saving Time (March to November): 1:30pm to 8:00pm UTC.
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Standard Time (November to March): 2:30pm to 9:00pm UTC.
You can speculate on CoreWeave’s share price with contracts for difference (CFDs), gaining exposure to the share without owning the underlying shares.
Find more upcoming IPOs in our 2025 best upcoming IPOs guide.
What is CoreWeave?
CoreWeave is a US-based cloud computing company specialising in AI and machine learning infrastructure. Headquartered in New Jersey, it delivers GPU-powered cloud services for tools in generative AI, VFX rendering, and quantitative research.
Founded in 2017 by Michael Intrator, Brian Venturo, Brannin McBee, and Peter Salanki, the firm pivoted from crypto mining to AI workloads in 2018. This shift helped it repurpose GPUs into a niche AI infrastructure provider.
CoreWeave operates data centres in the US and Europe. It employs a usage-based model and has served clients including Microsoft, OpenAI, and Nvidia – which disclosed a 7% stake in CoreWeave in May 2025. It also acquired Weights & Biases in early 2025 to expand offerings.
What’s CoreWeave’s initial share price history?
CoreWeave shares began trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the CoreWeave ticker – ‘CRWV’ – on 28 March 2025. The IPO was priced at $40 per share, lower than the previously indicated range of $47-$55, with 37.5m shares offered, raising around $1.5bn. This gave CoreWeave an initial valuation of roughly $23bn.
CRWV opened its first trading session at $39 and traded between $37.46 and $41.94 before closing flat at the IPO price of $40. The relatively subdued debut reflected cautious investor sentiment and a broader slowdown in tech IPO activity at the time.
The share price slipped further on day two, closing 7.3% below the previous day’s close. However, a strong rebound followed in session three, with the stock closing at $52.57 – up over 42% from the IPO price. The rally lifted CoreWeave’s market cap and marked a shift in sentiment towards AI-focused equities.
CoreWeave shares climbed above $100 for the first time on 21 May 2025, and closed at $107.39. As of 23 May 2025, the CoreWeave IPO valuation has doubled, reaching a $49.43bn market capitalisation – though volatility remains high.
Past performance isn’t a reliable indicator of future results.
What influences CoreWeave’s live stock price?
CoreWeave’s share price has been highly sensitive to news flow since its March IPO. Traders have tended to focus on a handful of recurring catalysts.
Earnings reports and forward guidance
CoreWeave’s quarterly earnings have had a noticeable impact on share price movements. The company’s first update as a public firm, released on 14 May 2025, showed revenue growth of over 420% year-on-year to $981.632m, alongside a wider net loss largely attributable to IPO-related, stock-based compensation.
The CRWV share price rose following the release, as investors responded to top-line growth and forward-looking guidance. Future results that exceed or fall short of expectations could continue to drive volatility.
Enterprise contracts and strategic partnerships
News of large customer wins and long-term agreements has influenced investor sentiment. In May 2025, CoreWeave announced a $4bn AI infrastructure deal with a major client, as well as a separate multi-year partnership with OpenAI, reportedly worth up to $12bn. These agreements have supported CoreWeave’s valuation since the IPO by reinforcing revenue visibility and robust demand.
However, delays, cancellations, or missed opportunities in this area could weigh on CoreWeave’s post-IPO valuation.
Shareholder activity and institutional investors
Changes in shareholder structure have affected short-term price moves. Notably, Nvidia-CoreWeave IPO headlines surged after Nvidia disclosed a 7% stake via an SEC filing on 15 May 2025, lifting CRWV's price the following day.
Additional updates about institutional investments or strategic acquisitions could boost confidence, while any signs of divestment or dilution may put pressure on the stock.
Sector trends, costs, and wider market sentiment
As a provider of infrastructure for generative AI, CoreWeave’s performance remains closely tied to broader sector trends. Rising demand for computing capacity has been a key driver of growth, but sentiment could shift if there are signs of deceleration in AI adoption or if competing providers gain traction. Changes in regulation or capital flows into tech more broadly may also influence price direction.
Learn more in our AI trading guide.
How to trade CoreWeave shares
You can trade CoreWeave shares via contracts for difference (CFDs), which let you speculate on price movements without owning the underlying shares. CoreWeave shares are listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market, under the ticker ‘CRWV’.
- 1. Choose a trading brokerChoose a trading platform or broker that offers US equity CFDs and includes CoreWeave in its listings. Our platform supports CFD trading with the ability to go long or short, depending on your market view.
- 2. Open and verify your accountSign up with your chosen broker. You’ll need to complete identity verification checks and provide some personal information. Alternatively, open a demo account to practise trading risk-free.
- 3. Make a depositFund your account using a preferred payment method. Make sure you meet minimum deposit and margin requirements before opening a position.
- 4. Find CoreWeave (CRWV) sharesLocate 'CoreWeave shares' on your broker’s platform by typing the company name or the ticker ‘CRWV’. Add it to your watchlist if you plan to monitor the price regularly.
- 5. Follow CoreWeave’s live priceUse price charts, technical indicators, and market analysis to inform a trading strategy. Keep an eye on earnings announcements, customer contracts and broader AI market sentiment.
- 6. Place your tradeDecide whether to buy (go long) or sell (go short) CRWV based on your outlook. Select your trade size and set any risk management tools, like stop-loss or take-profit orders.
- 7. Monitor and adjustAdjust your strategy in response to new developments in CoreWeave and the AI space, such as funding rounds or customer updates. Use stop-loss and take-profit orders to manage your risk, and stay updated with news about the broader market.
Learn more about trading shares in tech stocks and more with our shares trading guide.
Which AI shares can I trade right now?
CoreWeave listed in March 2025, and you will find many more established AI stocks to trade on our platform via CFDs:
Nvidia
Nvidia designs GPUs that power data centre accelerators, gaming cards, and automotive AI. When you trade Nvidia CFDs, you can monitor shipment growth, supply chain constraints, and gross margin guidance to help gauge price direction.
Advanced Micro Devices (AMD)
AMD supplies CPUs for servers, PCs, and embedded systems; and Instinct MI300 accelerators for data centres and high-performance computing (HPC) workloads. AMD CFDs can react to volume ramps, competitive pricing against Nvidia, and progress towards a 50% gross-margin goal.
Palantir Technologies
Palantir provides data-integration and AI analytics software to government and commercial clients. If you trade Palantir CFDs, you might focus on contract wins, operating-margin expansion, and the pace of AIP adoption.
C3.ai
C3.ai developed industry-specific enterprise AI applications and a generative-AI suite deployed on public clouds. C3.ai CFDs could react to quarterly bookings, cash-flow milestones, and updated guidance on breakeven timing.
What’s your outlook on CRWV? Trade CoreWeave share CFDs!
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FAQs
When was the CoreWeave IPO date?
CoreWeave's flotation occurred on 28 March 2025. Shares opened at $39, touched $41.94 and closed back at the $40 offer, marking a cautious first session. Regular trading runs 1:30pm-8pm UTC in summer (2:30pm-9pm UTC in winter) under the ticker ‘CRWV’. Pre-market and after-hours follow Nasdaq Global Select Market timings throughout extended trading sessions.
Is CoreWeave a good buy?
Whether CRWV suits you depends on your individual risk tolerance and trading strategy. Revenue quadrupled year-on-year to $981.632m in Q1 2025, yet losses widened owing to heavy GPU purchases and stock-based pay. Microsoft supplied a significant portion of 2024 sales, leaving concentration risk. Volatile post-IPO trading underscores uncertain valuation and downside. Diversify and monitor developments.
How do you trade or invest in CoreWeave?
Investors may buy CRWV outright through any broker providing direct US equity access, incurring custody fees. Traders seeking leverage might use CFDs, enabling long or short exposure with margin. Remember to apply stop-losses or take profits; and track earnings, contracts, and competitor capacity announcements closely.
Does CoreWeave have a stock symbol?
Yes. CoreWeave lists on the Nasdaq Global Select Market using the ticker CRWV. Class A shares carry one vote compared with ten votes for founders’ Class B stock, meaning public investors hold economic but limited governance influence. The symbol appears on most trading screens, market data feeds, and regulatory platforms.
How much does CoreWeave stock cost?
As of the 22 May 2025 close, CRWV finished at $107.39 after reaching an intraday record $116.54. Prices fluctuate each second, so check live quotes before entering an order. Remember to check the fees and charges when using CFDs, as these costs affect overall net performance as much as direction.
Who is CoreWeave’s biggest customer?
Microsoft was CoreWeave’s largest customer in 2024, contributing 62% of annual revenue through GPU cloud agreements supplementing Azure capacity. The company concentration delivers scale but creates dependency risk: any pullback could hit cash flow. A separate five-year, $11.9bn infrastructure deal with OpenAI should diversify revenue to a degree.
Past IPOs
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