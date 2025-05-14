eToro IPO- how to trade eToro stocks
Learn about eToro and its IPO, with information on the company profile, potential price drivers, and how to trade its shares via CFDs.
When is the eToro IPO?
eToro began trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market on 14 May 2025, under the ticker symbol ‘ETOR’.
The company sold 11.92 million Class A shares at $52 each – above the expected $46–$50 range and up from the initially planned 10 million shares. The offering was split evenly between eToro and existing shareholders, raising approximately $620 million. The IPO drew strong backing from major underwriters including Goldman Sachs, UBS, Citigroup, and Jefferies.
ETOR shares are traded Monday to Friday with the following stock market trading hours.
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Daylight Saving Time (March to November): 1:30pm to 8pm UTC.
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Standard Time (November to March): 2:30pm to 9pm UTC.
You can access eToro (ETOR) stock through contracts for difference (CFDs), which means you speculate on ETOR’s stock price movements without direct ownership of the shares.
Find more upcoming IPOs in our best upcoming IPOs in 2025 guide.
What is eToro?
eToro is an Israel-based fintech company specialising in social trading and multi-asset investing, founded in 2007 by Yoni Assia, Ronen Assia, and David Ring. Headquartered in Tel Aviv, eToro operates globally with offices across the UK, US, Australia, Cyprus, Germany, and the UAE, serving over 40m registered users in more than 75 countries as of 2025. Its flagship features include copy trading and user-generated portfolios, which allow retail investors to mirror the strategies of more experienced traders.
After a cancelled SPAC deal in 2021, eToro returned to private fundraising and filed for an IPO in March 2025, but subsequently paused the process due to market uncertainty. eToro shares listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market on 14 May 2025, following a successful IPO that raised approximately $620m.
What’s eToro’s initial share price history?
eToro (ETOR) shares began trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market on 14 May 2025. The stock opened at $69.69 – around 34% above the $52 IPO price – and climbed to a high of $74.28 within the first few hours.
ETOR also saw some selling pressure on day one, dropping to a low of $65.06 before closing at $67.00. That puts its first-day closing price 28.8% above the IPO price.
In its first trading session, eToro’s share price movements reflected strong initial interest – along with volatility.
Past performance isn’t a reliable indicator of future results.
What might influence eToro’s live stock price?
The eToro (ETOR) live stock price could be shaped by a range of company-specific and broader market factors. Here are the main drivers to watch:
Financial performance
eToro’s earnings may influence ETOR’s share price. In 2024, the company reported $931m in commission income (total fees collected) and $192m in net profit, both sharply higher year-on-year. Strong quarterly results, improving margins or upgraded forecasts may lift investor confidence and support the price. However, any sign of slowing growth, increased costs, or missed targets could lead to downward pressure.
User metrics and platform activity
With over 40m registered users and 3.5m funded accounts, eToro’s scale is a major part of its valuation. Growth in user numbers, increased trading volumes, or stronger engagement – particularly in stock markets – could help drive ETOR’s share price higher. If these figures start to plateau or show signs of decline, it may raise questions about future growth potential and weigh on the stock.
Regulatory developments
eToro operates in multiple jurisdictions and asset classes, and remains under active regulatory oversight – especially in areas like retail investing. New licences, approvals in untapped markets, or progress towards clearer global regulation could improve investor sentiment. By contrast, tighter compliance requirements, increased scrutiny, or new limitations in key markets may raise costs and act as a drag on performance.
Sector and market sentiment
The broader investment environment could also shape eToro’s valuation. Positive momentum in fintech, broader market sentiment, or rising retail investor participation can create tailwinds. On the other hand, volatility in tech stocks, weak performance from peers, or broader market downturns might negatively impact demand for eToro shares, regardless of company fundamentals.
Competition and innovation
Expanding its offering, launching new tools, or securing partnerships could give eToro a competitive edge and boost the stock. However, pressure from rivals – whether from low-cost brokers or newer platforms with similar social trading features – could lead to investor concerns around market share and future growth.
Macroeconomic conditions
As a global company, eToro’s performance is affected by broader economic factors, including interest rates, currency movements, and investor sentiment. A supportive macro backdrop – such as stable markets, low rates, or increased retail investing – could support trading activity and revenues. In contrast, economic slowdowns, geopolitical risk, or a stronger US dollar may reduce platform usage and impact profitability.
Learn more about trading shares in tech stocks and more with our shares trading guide.
How to trade eToro stocks
eToro shares trade on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker ETOR. You can trade eToro shares directly – or speculate on their price via contracts for difference (CFDs), which don’t require you to own shares.
- Pick a brokerChoose a trading platform or broker that offers US stocks and CFDs, and lists eToro. For instance, our platform provides CFD trading, with the option to go long or short.
- Open a trading accountRegister with your chosen provider. You’ll need to provide personal details and verify your identity to comply with regulations.
- Deposit fundsAdd money to your account using your preferred method. Ensure you meet minimum deposit and margin requirements before placing a trade.
- Find eToro (ETOR) sharesSearch for 'eToro shares' or the ticker symbol 'ETOR' on your broker’s platform.
- Track the ETOR live priceMonitor our ETOR live price chart (eToro price), earnings reports, market analysis, and platform updates to stay informed. Key drivers may include user growth, revenue figures, and sector sentiment.
- Place your trade Decide whether to buy or sell based on your market outlook. Set your trade size, and buy (go long) expecting the price to rise, or sell (go short) if you think it will fall.
- Monitor and manage riskTrack your position. Use stop-loss and take-profit orders to manage your risk, and stay updated with news about eToro and the fintech sector.
Practise trading with virtual funds – open a demo account.
Which fintech shares can I trade right now?
Looking to jump into fintech stocks today? In addition to eToro, there’s no shortage of exciting fintech shares you can trade today. Here’s a quick guide:
PayPal (PYPL)
PayPal operates a global digital payments platform, serving individuals and merchants across over 200 markets. Its products include peer-to-peer transfers (via Venmo), merchant checkout tools, and crypto trading features. PayPal’s share price is influenced by transaction volumes, take rates, and competition in digital wallets.
Robinhood (HOOD)
Robinhood is a US-based trading platform known for commission-free stock trading. It targets retail investors and derives revenue from payment for order flow and interest on customer balances. Traders might monitor Robinhood’s share price, earnings, user growth, and regulatory developments for trading opportunities.
Block (SQ)
Block (formerly called Square) combines digital payments, point-of-sale hardware, and a retail investing app called Cash App. It also owns a stake in the crypto space via its Bitcoin-focused unit. Block’s share price may react to retail spending trends, Cash App adoption, and macro sentiment in payments and crypto.
SoFi Technologies (SOFI)
SoFi is a US-based online personal finance firm offering loans, investing, banking, and credit services. It also operates as a chartered bank. SoFi’s share price is influenced by net interest income, lending volumes, and adoption of its all-in-one finance platform.
Can’t trade eToro yet? Trade fintech shares now with CFDs!
FAQs
Will eToro IPO?
Yes – eToro listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market on 14 May 2025 under the ticker ETOR, following its IPO. The company and some of its shareholders sold 11.92m Class A shares – raising approximately $620m.
What is the IPO launch date?
eToro's IPO launched on 14 May 2025. Shares are now trading under the ticker ETOR during standard US market hours. ETOR trades on the Nasdaq Global Select Market during standard US stock market trading hours.
How much is eToro worth?
At the indicated price range of $52 per share, eToro’s IPO valuation was approximately $5.64bn.
When was eToro founded?
eToro was founded in 2007 by Yoni Assia, Ronen Assia and David Ring. Originally launched as a trading visualisation tool, it has since grown into a global social investing platform with over 40m users.
Is eToro a good investment?
eToro shares may interest those looking for exposure to fintech, retail trading, and social investing trends. While the IPO was well received, ETOR shares remain volatile in early trading. Key factors to watch include user growth, revenue performance, and regulatory developments. For CFD traders, price movements and market sentiment will serve as a key indicator.
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