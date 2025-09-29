Leveraged buyouts are often used in large corporate acquisitions, particularly in private equity. This guide explains how they work, why buyers may use them and what risks they can create.

Key takeaways A leveraged buyout is: An acquisition strategy in which a company is bought using a large amount of debt and a smaller amount of buyer equity.

A transaction where the assets and cash flows of the company being acquired may help support the loans.

Often designed so that the acquired company’s revenues are used to repay the debt over time.

A structure that may allow private equity funds to buy large corporate targets that could otherwise be difficult to acquire outright.

What is a leveraged buyout?

When you read about multi-billion-dollar company acquisitions, you may wonder how a business raises enough money to buy another corporation. A company might use its own funds, take out a loan, or combine both. When the purchase price is especially large, that mix of equity and debt can become central to the deal.

A leveraged buyout (LBO) is an acquisition in which the buyer uses a significant amount of borrowed money to complete the purchase. The word ‘leveraged’ refers to the use of debt in the deal structure.

In finance, a leveraged buyout can change a company’s balance sheet and ownership structure. By moving a target company from public markets into private hands, an LBO may give new owners more flexibility to make operational changes away from the quarterly reporting cycle faced by public companies. However, it can also increase financial pressure because the acquired company usually takes on a much larger debt burden.

Leveraged buyout definition

The formal definition of a leveraged buyout is the acquisition of another company using a significant amount of borrowed money, such as loans or bonds, to meet the purchase cost. The debt is often placed onto the balance sheet of the acquired company, rather than the balance sheet of the purchasing firm. The target company’s cash flows are then typically used to repay that debt over time.

Meaning of leveraged buyout explained

To understand what a leveraged buyout is, it can help to compare it with buying a house using a mortgage. When someone buys a house, they rarely pay the full price in cash. Instead, they put down a deposit and borrow the rest from a mortgage lender. The property acts as collateral, which means the lender may have a claim over it if the borrower cannot repay the loan.

In an LBO, a private equity firm is similar to the homebuyer, while the target corporation is similar to the house. The private equity firm contributes a smaller share of its own capital, known as equity, and uses debt from banks, bond investors or credit funds to cover the rest of the purchase price.

A leveraged buyout is a way to buy a company using a large amount of debt, often supported by the target company’s own assets and cash flows. This structure can increase potential returns for the buyer, but it can also increase risk for the acquired company if earnings fall or borrowing costs rise.

How does a leveraged buyout work?

An LBO generally follows a specific sequence of events:

Targeting the business Private equity firms usually look for target companies with certain characteristics. A common target is a mature business with relatively stable cash flows, established operations and assets that can support borrowing. If a company’s sales fluctuate significantly, it may find it harder to meet its interest payment obligations after the acquisition.

Raising capital Once a target is selected, the buyers build a multi-layered financial structure. A typical LBO capital structure often consists of around 60% to 80% debt, sourced through senior bank loans, high-yield bonds and private credit funds. The remaining 20% to 40% is equity, sourced from the private equity firm and its investors. The exact mix will depend on factors such as interest rates, lender appetite, the target company’s earnings and the buyer’s risk tolerance.

Paying the debt Once the acquisition closes, the company is often taken off public markets. The new owners may then focus on improving efficiency, managing costs, selling non-core assets or investing in areas they believe can support growth. A significant share of the cash generated by the business is usually directed towards paying down the acquisition debt. Over time, this can increase the buyer’s equity value, particularly if the company performs well. However, if trading conditions weaken, the debt burden can limit the company’s flexibility and increase financial strain.

Why are leveraged buyouts important?

Leveraged buyouts are important because they can influence corporate ownership, restructuring activity and private equity returns. They allow buyers to acquire companies without funding the full purchase price with their own capital. If the company’s value rises and debt is repaid, the buyer’s returns may increase.

However, leverage works in both directions. The same debt that can support higher returns can also increase risk if earnings weaken, interest costs rise or the company needs more cash for investment. This is why LBOs are often assessed not only by their potential upside, but also by the acquired company’s ability to manage debt through different market conditions.

An LBO can also act as a catalyst for corporate restructuring, as management teams may look for ways to improve operational efficiency and cash generation. Some supporters argue that private ownership can give companies more room to make long-term decisions without the pressure of quarterly earnings reports. Others argue that high debt levels can place too much pressure on the business, especially during weaker economic periods.

How LBO news can affect CFD markets

Leveraged buyouts can create sharp market reactions, especially when a listed company becomes a takeover target.

For CFD traders, an LBO announcement may affect:

The target company’s share price , if the offer is above or below market expectations.

, if the offer is above or below market expectations. Competitor shares , if the deal points to wider sector consolidation.

, if the deal points to wider sector consolidation. Private equity-listed stocks , where deal activity can influence sentiment.

, where deal activity can influence sentiment. Credit-sensitive sectors, if higher debt levels raise questions about refinancing risk.

It’s also important to separate two uses of leverage. In an LBO, leverage refers to debt used to fund an acquisition. In CFD trading, leverage means gaining exposure to a market with a smaller initial deposit, known as margin.

Both can magnify outcomes. In an LBO, debt can increase potential returns or financial pressure for the buyer. In CFD trading, leverage can amplify both profits and losses if the market moves.

Contracts for difference (CFDs) are traded on margin. Leverage can amplify both profits and losses. Standard stop-loss orders aren’t guaranteed.

Real-world leveraged buyout example

In a major transaction announced on 29 September 2025, an investment consortium composed of Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF), Silver Lake and Affinity Partners agreed to acquire video game publisher Electronic Arts (EA) for approximately $55bn, at $210 per share.

To fund the deal, the consortium put forward approximately $36bn in equity, while securing $20bn in debt financing fully and solely committed by JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A. The financing structure means EA would carry a significant debt burden after the transaction closes.

The new owners said they intended to support EA’s long-term growth and innovation. As with any large LBO, however, the final outcome will depend on factors including business performance, debt servicing costs, integration decisions and wider market conditions (Electronic Arts, 29 September 2025).

Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

This content is provided for general information and educational purposes only. It does not constitute investment advice, financial advice, a recommendation, or an offer or solicitation to buy or sell any financial instrument. Contracts for difference (CFDs) are traded on margin. Leverage can amplify both profits and losses.

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