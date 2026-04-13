Trade Valuetronics - BN2sg CFD

About Valuetronics Holdings Limited

VALUETRONICS HOLDINGS LIMITED is an investment holding company principally engaged in the provision of electronics manufacturing services (EMS). Along with subsidiaries, the Company operates its business through two segments. The Industrial and Commercial Electronics (ICE) segment provides industrial and commercial electronics products. The Consumer Electronics (CE) segment provides consumer electronics products. The Company produces products covering smart lighting products, printers, temperature sensing devices, communication products, automotive products and medical equipment.

Financial summary

BRIEF: For the fiscal year ended 31 March 2021,Valuetronics Holdings Limited revenues decreased 3% toHK$2.28B. Net income increased 5% to HK$187.1M. Revenuesreflect Consumer Electronics segment decrease of 26% toHK$680.7M. Net income reflects Other Operating Incomeincrease from HK$4.6M to HK$10.1M (income), Net exchangegain/(loss) increase from HK$141K to HK$4.2M (income).Dividend per share increased from HK$0.19 to HK$0.21.