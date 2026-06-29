Trade Renaissance IPO ETF - IPOus
The investment seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Renaissance IPO Index (the "index").The fund seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the index. The index is a portfolio of companies that have recently completed an initial public offering ("IPO") and are listed on a U.S. exchange. The Renaissance IPO ETF adds positions of the most significant U.S. listed companies after they go public. They are added on a fast entry basis on the stock’s fifth day of trading or upon quarterly review.