Trade Newell Brands - NWL CFD

Profile

Headquartered in Atlanta, the USA, Newell Brands (NWL), formerly the Newell Company, is a global producer of consumer goods. The company was founded in 1903.

With a portfolio of marketed brands, including Mr. Coffee, Coleman, Dymo, Sharpie, Parker, Waddington and many more, the company is split into a number of divisions. Newell Brands delivers products for various segments, from cookware to safety and security.

Brands

Newell divides its brands into multiple categories. Below are some of the most famous names.

The Appliances and Cookware brands include Sunbeam, Breville, Oster, Mr. Coffee, etc.

The Consumer Solutions brands comprises Rubbermaid, Spandex, Quickie, etc.

The Writing brand consists of Sharpie, Expo, Xacto, Berol and other.

The Food brands portfolio includes Rubbermaid, Ball, Diamond, etc.

The Fishing brand group features Shakespeare, Berkley, Ugly Stick, Penn, etc.

The Home and Family category introduces Goody, Bicycle, Aviator and other brands.

History

Initially, the company had a different name. It was set up back in 1903, in New York, by Edgar Newell, who registered the business as the Newell Manufacturing Company. At the beginning the company specialised in curtain rods production.

By 1908, the business had made huge profits on investing in curtain rods machinery. The company began to grow very rapidly. Starting with 1916, Newell’s merchandising strategy kicked off.

However, the company became a multiproduct business only in 1965, when newly appointed CEO Dan Ferguson introduced a special acquisition strategy that later on paved the way for the company's successful growth, global presence and customers all over the world.

Acquisitions

In 1974, The Newell Company teamed up with Ez Paintr Corporation, acquiring the global leader in paint applicators production.

1983 marked the acquisition of Mirro. The purchase made for the company's appearance in the cookware market.

Four years later, in 1987, the Newell Company purchased Anchor Hocking Corporation and added to its portfolio glassware and related products.

In 1992, they joined forces with Sanford, a top-ranked producer of writing tools and owner of two major writing brands – Expo and Sharpie.

Over the next years the company was rapidly expanding. Their product base was enlarged dramatically due to the acquisition of Parker, American Tool Companies, DYMO, Jarden and more.

Listing information

Newell Brands shares are traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE). The company’s stock is included into the S&P 500 market index.