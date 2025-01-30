HomeMarkets overviewSharesTop Industrial Stocks

Top industrial stocks to trade with CFDs

Explore the highest-volume industrial stock CFDs on Capital.com, based on real-time trading activity.

Most-active industrial stock CFDs

This list shows the most active industrial CFD stocks available on Capital.com.
Overview PageMost tradedTop risersTop fallers
SellBuySpread1D Chg1D Charts
SellersBuyers
Share prices are indicative and may differ from live market prices.

The above table shows industrial CFD stocks available on the Capital.com platform. It features a wide range of leading industrial companies traded across global exchanges. The list is regularly updated to reflect current market availability and pricing.

This information is provided for general informational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice. Clients should always undertake their own investment research before making trading decisions.

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User feedback and ratings

2025-07-01
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2025-07-01
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2025-06-29
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2025-06-19
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