Trade HRnetGroup - CHZsg CFD

About Hrnetgroup Ltd

HRnetGroup Limited is a Singapore-based investment holding company. The Company operates through two segments: flexible staffing and professional recruitment. The Company’s geographical segments include Singapore, North Asia and Rest of Asia. The North Asia segment comprises People’s Republic of China, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Japan and South Korea. The Rest of Asia segment comprises Malaysia, Thailand and Indonesia. The Company has approximately 12 brands, over 30 business units across 13 Asian cities and approximately 900 consultants. Its brands include HRnetOne, RecruitFirst, YesPay!, Recruit Express, PeopleFirst, HRnetRimbun, PeopleSearch, RecruitLegal, REForce SearchAsia and Recruit Express Services.

Financial summary

BRIEF: For the fiscal year ended 31 December 2021, Hrnetgroup Ltd revenues increased 36% to SP$590.5M. Net income increased 40% to SP$65.5M. Revenues reflect an increase in demand for the Company's products and services due to favorable market conditions. Net income benefited from Selling expenses decrease of 17% to SP$2.9M (expense), Facilities and depreciation expenses decrease of 2% to SP$11.6M (expense).