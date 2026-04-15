Trade Food Empire - F03sg CFD

About Food Empire Holdings Limited

Food Empire Holdings Limited (Food Empire) is an investment holding company that is a branding and manufacturing in the food and beverage sector. The Company's products include instant beverage products, frozen convenience food and snack food. Food Empire’s products include a range of beverages, such as regular and flavored coffee mixes and cappuccinos, chocolate drinks and flavored fruit teas. The Company also markets instant cereal mixes and assorted frozen convenience foods, as well as produces and markets potato crisps. Food Empire’s brand portfolio includes MacCoffee, Cafe PHO, Petrovskaya Sloboda, Klassno, Kracks and OrienBites. The Company operates through five segments: Russia, Ukraine, Kazakhstan and CIS markets, South-East Asia, South Asia and Others. Food Empire’s products are exported to over 50 countries, in markets such as Russia, Vietnam Ukraine, Kazakhstan, Central Asia, the Middle East, China, Mongolia and North America.

Financial summary

BRIEF: For the fiscal year ended 31 December 2021, Food Empire Holdings Limited revenues increased 17% to $320.6M. Net income decreased 27% to $19.5M. Revenues reflect an increase in demand for the Company's products and services due to favorable market conditions. Net income was offset by Gain on loss of control of a subsidiary decrease from $1.7M (income) to $0K, Interest expenses on bank loans increase from $427K to $1.1M (expense).

Equity composition

06/2008, Scrip Issue, 1 new share for every 5 shares held.