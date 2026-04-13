Trade Banyan Tree - B58sg CFD

About Banyan Tree Holdings Ltd

Banyan Tree Holdings Limited is an investment holding company. The Company is engaged in the provision of project design and management services. The Company manages a diversified portfolio of hotels, resorts, spas, galleries, golf and residences. Its segments include Hotel Investments, Property Sales Segment and Fee-based Segment. Its Hotel Investments segment includes hotel and restaurant operations. The Property sales segment comprises hotel residences, Laguna property sales and development project/site sales. The Fee-based segment comprises the management of hotels and resorts, the management of an asset-backed destination club, the management of private-equity funds, the management and operation of spas, the sales of merchandise, the provision of architectural and design services, the management and ownership of golf courses, and rental of retail outlets and offices.

Financial summary

BRIEF: For the fiscal year ended 31 December 2021, Banyan Tree Holdings Ltd revenues increased 40% to SP$221.2M. Net loss decreased 42% to SP$55.2M. Revenues reflect an increase in demand for the Company's products and services due to favorable market conditions. Lower net loss reflects Administrative expenses decrease of 49% to SP$28.7M (expense), Share of results of associates increase from SP$6.7M (expense) to SP$2.6M (income).