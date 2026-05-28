HomeMarkets overviewIndicesFrance 40 Future
Type
|CFD
|Spread
|5
Long position overnight funding adjustment
Long position overnight funding adjustment
Trade size with leverage ~ €20,000.00
Money from leverage ~€19,000.00
|-0.01096%
Short position overnight funding adjustment
Short position overnight funding adjustment
Trade size with leverage ~ €20,000.00
Money from leverage ~€19,000.00
|-0.01096%
|Overnight funding adjustment time
|21:00 (UTC)
|Currency
|EUR
|Min traded quantity
|0.01
|Margin
|5.00%
|Stock exchange
|Commission on trade1
|0%
Guaranteed stop premium
A guaranteed stop-loss (GSL) fee is only charged if the GSL is triggered. Please consult the Charges and Fees section of our website for more details.
|0.02%
1Our charge for executing your trade is the spread, the difference between the buy and sell price. Please consult the Charges and Fees section of our website for further information
Great customer service I got to say that. They helped get my account back very fast, after i logged myself out by losing my old email, it was so fast you wouldn’t believe it thank you once again.
I'm learning the basics of stock investing. This platform is clear and pretty good. I've been using it for over 6 months.
Everything worked as expected from the 1 day. I didn’t have to search how to use the platform, it’s intuitive. The support chat was there when I had a tiny issue.
Capital is really great to be used on start, also beginner friendly broker! Great costumer support and it is quick!
Capital.com has been great for both learning and trading. The app is clean, fast, and packed with useful tools. Customer support has been solid too. Definitely recommended for beginners and active traders alike.
The app is built to make options and figures easy to understand, great for beginners and intermediate traders. Demo accounts are simple to set up. 100:1 leverage is available.
Deposits and withdrawals work without issues. Very low spreads. No noticeable fees. Easy to follow.
I would like to express a huge thank you to Evgeniya Logvinovich, customer service manager. For your attention and heartfelt attitude to your clients.❤️
I am extremely happy with this broker. Great spreads, good selection of instruments, well coded toolbox.
This site is always active and accessible 24hrs, every day
Love the TV integration. Makes traders life smooth and comfortable.
I trade every day and Capital is my beloved home. I also create music and you can always feel when something has been created from the heart. Capital has soul!
I’d been paper trading for 2yrs now, went live and this platform is easy for beginners to understand and navigate all important tools to execute all that I learned. Earning now!
Secure and responsive
It's a great app, and it's safe to practice with the demo. Then, when you're ready for the real thing, I'd suggest installing it.
This application is perfect.. simple, easy to use, run smoothly and fast and it has an accurate graphics.. be careful to use only one credit card and one bank account to prevent any withdrawal problem.. overnight fees and spread variation will be repaid for you by the next month.. I used many application but this is the best one
The best trading company I've found so far and so easy to use.
Your platform always works and is extremely reliable and now that you have added Alarms to the to the Desktop version, I am very happy
User friendly app & interface and good support team. Funds transfer ease & Leverage is an advantage but crypto is highly risky be responsible of your loss limits and risks appetite.
Awesome trading platform On both desktop and mobile and u can start with low budget as the contracts can be adjusted and when u have confidence u can start full trading - being integrated in tradingview is absolutely awesome as well
Great platform. Fast deposit and withdrawals
Capital.com software is very easy to use and is very informative.
Showing our 4 & 5 star reviews.