What is the most traded commodity in the world?

The most traded commodity in the world is crude oil, recognized for its pivotal role in global energy markets. The commodity’s high volume of trade is driven by its critical importance in powering industries, transportation, and generating electricity. This makes its crude oil’s price highly sensitive to geopolitical events, supply chain disruptions, and shifts in energy policy. Traders and analysts closely monitor crude oil prices as they can significantly impact economic sectors worldwide.

Using CFDs, you can trade on the price of both US crude oil (also known as ‘West Texas Intermediate’) and Brent crude oil (drilled from the North Sea) with Capital.com. As a derivative product, CFDs enable you to speculate on whether you think oil will rise or fall in price – but you’ll never need to physically buy or sell drums of oil.

This can make CFDs a useful tool for adding oil to your portfolio. CFDs also give you access to leverage, meaning you can take a position much larger than your initial deposit (or ‘margin’). This can lead to large, fast losses and gains, so it’s important to understand these complex, high-risk products before you trade. Why not get started with our CFD trading guide?