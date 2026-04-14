Trade Michelin - MLfr CFD

What is Michelin?

Michelin (ML) is a French leading tire producer, founded in 1889 and headquartered in Clermont-Ferrand, France. The company designs and distributes tires and provides related services.

It also develops advanced materials for the mobility industry, offers digital services, guides and maps for trips. Michelin operates 68 production sites in 17 countries. With 111,700 employees globally, the company markets in 170 countries.

Michelin is the second largest tyre manufacturer globally, behind the Japanese firm Bridgestone, and is larger than competitors Goodyear and Continental. Aside from tyre production, Michelin is renowned for travel guides and its infamous Michelin Stars that are awarded to restaurants for their cuisine.

Who is the Michelin group’s CEO?

As of May 2019, Florent Menegaux has been the Chief Executive Officer of the Michelin group, having previously held the position of Managing General Partner of the group.

Menegaux joined Michelin as Commercial Director for truck tires in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland in 1997. He was quickly appointed Sales Director for Truck Tires Original Equipment and Replacement markets for North America and has since worked his way up the company.

Where is Michelin traded?

Michelin stock is listed on the Euronext Paris stock exchange and is a constituent of France’s benchmark CAC 40 index. Check out Capital.com for the latest ML chart and follow the Michelin share price.