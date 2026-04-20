TIM S.A. (TIMB) is trading at $27.33 – the top of its intraday range – as of 3:10pm UTC on 9 April 2026, having oscillated between $26.70 and $27.33 during the session. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

Sentiment around TIMB has been supported by a series of corporate developments. TIM S.A. filed its annual Form 20-F for fiscal year 2025 with the US Securities and Exchange Commission on 30 March 2026 (StockTitan, 29 March 2026), and the company's board approved a 390 million Brazilian real (BRL) interest-on-shareholders' equity distribution – equivalent to 0.1632708888 BRL per share, with payment scheduled by 30 April 2026 – reinforcing the company's cash-return profile (StockTitan, 18 March 2026). At the macro level, the USD/BRL exchange rate stood at approximately 5.10 on 9 April 2026, with the Brazilian real strengthening over the prior month amid shifts in US tariff policy (Trading Economics, 9 April 2026), after the US moved to a 15% global tariff rate on Brazilian goods, easing some of the trade pressure that had weighed on Brazilian-listed ADSs (MercoPress, 30 March 2026).

TIM stock forecast 2026–2030: Third-party price targets

As of 9 April 2026, third-party TIM stock predictions reflect a mix of individual broker revisions and a consensus picture shaped by TIM's Q4 2025 earnings beat, its approved 390 BRL million shareholder distribution, and structural tailwinds in the Brazilian mobile market.

Scotiabank (price target raised)

Scotiabank raises its 12-month TIM stock forecast sharply from $23.60 to $29.50, retaining a sector perform rating. The revision implies approximately 15.5% upside from the stock's 30 March price of $25.54, with the firm citing TIM's improving free cash flow profile and the approved 390 million BRL interest-on-equity distribution amid a stable Brazilian telecoms competitive environment (MarketBeat, 30 March 2026).

New Street Research (broker upgrade)

New Street Research upgrades TIMB from neutral to buy, in a note titled 'Brazilian Telcos – Stronger for longer.' The upgrade does not include a specific price target, but it is accompanied by the observation that TIM's Q4 2025 EPS of $0.52 beat the $0.48 consensus estimate, with analyst sentiment supported by a return on equity of 17.84% amid sustained mobile revenue momentum in Brazil (MarketBeat, 7 April 2026).

MarketBeat (consensus overview)

MarketBeat aggregates ratings from 11 Wall Street analysts as of 7 April 2026, reporting a consensus rating of 'Moderate Buy' and a mean 12-month price target of $24.65. The range of individual estimates runs from a low of $16.90 to a high of $29.50, with two strong buy ratings, three buy, five hold, and one sell rating, reflecting diverging views on Brazil's macro exposure and near-term currency risk (MarketBeat, 7 April 2026).

Takeaway: across these sources, TIM stock predictions lean constructive, with Scotiabank's $29.50 target standing as the most bullish individual estimate and the 11-analyst consensus mean sitting at $24.65 – a range that illustrates differing assessments of TIM's shareholder-return capacity against a backdrop of BRL/USD sensitivity and mixed revenue delivery.

Predictions and third-party forecasts are inherently uncertain, as they cannot fully account for unexpected market developments. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

TIMB stock price: Technical overview

The TIMB stock price trades at $27.33, comfortably above its full moving-average stack, according to TradingView data captured at 3:10pm UTC on 9 April 2026. The 20-, 50-, 100- and 200-day simple moving averages sit at approximately $25.84, $25.74, $23.69 and $22.24 respectively, all in a buy configuration, with a 20-over-50 alignment intact that keeps the short-term structure tilted upward (TradingView, 9 April 2026). The Hull moving average (9) at $26.82 also carries a buy signal, running below the current price.

On momentum, the 14-day relative strength index reads 62.15, placing it in the upper-neutral zone, consistent with a market that has moved but has not yet reached a classically overbought reading. The average directional index at 13.33 is below the 15 threshold, indicating that the prevailing trend lacks strong directional conviction at this stage, per TradingView.

The classic R1 pivot at $27.44 sits marginally above the intraday range high of $27.33; a sustained daily close above that level would bring R2 at $28.40 into view as the next reference point. On the downside, the classic pivot (P) at $25.95 represents the first area of note, followed by the 100-day simple moving average near $23.69, which forms the broader moving-average shelf (TradingView, 9 April 2026).

This is technical analysis for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any instrument.

TIM (TIMB): Capital.com analyst view

TIM S.A. (TIMB) has gained considerable ground in 2026, with the share price advancing from the mid-$19s in early January to the $27 area by 9 April 2026, as a series of positive corporate catalysts – including a Q4 2025 earnings beat ($0.52 EPS vs $0.48 consensus) and a board-approved 390 million BRL interest-on-equity distribution – reinforced the investment case for Brazil's largest mobile operator. Broker sentiment has shifted in parallel, with Scotiabank raising its 12-month target to $29.50 on 30 March 2026 and New Street Research upgrading the stock to buy on 7 April 2026, citing structural resilience in the Brazilian mobile market. That said, the 11-analyst consensus average target of $24.65 sits below the current price of $27.33, and one analyst maintains an underperform rating at $24, reflecting the view that recent appreciation may have run ahead of near-term fundamentals.

On the macro side, currency risk remains a material consideration. TIM S.A.'s revenues are denominated in Brazilian reais, meaning BRL/USD movements can materially amplify or erode USD-denominated returns for international holders. A softer dollar and partial stabilisation in Brazil's trade outlook following US tariff adjustments have provided a supportive backdrop in recent weeks, though TIM S.A.'s own annual 20-F filing, submitted on 30 March 2026, flags ongoing exposure to Brazilian macroeconomic volatility, interest-rate conditions, and regulatory risk as factors that could weigh on performance.

CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

Summary – TIM 2026

As of 3:10pm UTC on 9 April 2026, TIMB trades at $27.33, within an intraday range of $26.70–$27.33, reflecting strong year-to-date gains from the mid-$19s in early January 2026.

TradingView's moving-average stack (20-, 50-, 100- and 200-day SMAs at $25.84, $25.74, $23.69 and $22.24) is uniformly bullish; the 14-day relative strength index reads 62.15 (upper-neutral), while the average directional index at 13.33 signals a weak-trend environment.

Key price drivers include TIM S.A.'s Q4 2025 EPS beat ($0.52 vs $0.48 consensus), an approved 390 million BRL interest-on-equity distribution, and structural tailwinds in Brazil's mobile market.

Macro factors include BRL/USD dynamics and US tariff policy towards Brazil; a softer dollar has provided near-term support, though currency exposure remains a risk for USD-denominated holders.

TIM S.A. filed its Form 20-F for fiscal year 2025 with the SEC on 30 March 2026, flagging Brazilian macroeconomic volatility, regulatory risk, and interest-rate sensitivity as material ongoing considerations.

Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

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