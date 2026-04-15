Telecom Italia S.p.A. (TIT) was trading at €0.641 as of 3:39pm UTC on 9 April 2026, at the top of the session's intraday range of €0.634–€0.641 on Borsa Italiana. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

Trading activity has been shaped primarily by Poste Italiane's voluntary public offer, valued at approximately €10.8 billion, which would return TIM to effective state control (Bloomberg, 22 March 2026). The offer combines cash and newly issued Poste shares at a stated 9.01% premium to TIM's pre-announcement close and is expected to complete by end-2026, with a minimum acceptance threshold of 66.67% of capital (Investing.com, 23 March 2026). Broader corporate catalysts remain active ahead of TIM's shareholders' meeting scheduled for 15 April 2026, where a 1-for-10 reverse stock split and the conversion of savings shares are on the agenda (Bloomberg, 24 February 2026). The company's previously announced €400 million share buyback and a projected 5–6% rise in core profit for 2026 also provide further context to recent price moves (Reuters, 24 February 2026). A volume spike on 6 April 2026 reflected continued investor attention on these regulatory and structural developments, according to market commentary published that week (MarketBeat, 8 April 2026).

Telecom Italia stock forecast 2026–2030: Third-party price targets

As of 9 April 2026, third-party Telecom Italia stock predictions are shaped primarily by the Poste Italiane takeover offer, the company's announced capital actions, and divergent views on valuation relative to the offer price.

Simply Wall St (valuation check, post-volume spike)

Simply Wall St notes that, at a share price of €0.6294, TIT trades at a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.9x, against an estimated fair P/E of 18.4x, the European telecom sector average of 18.7x, and a peer average of 22.1x, placing it materially above all three benchmarks. The service attributes the elevated multiple to investor repricing around regulatory updates, network investment news, and the pending Poste Italiane offer, while flagging a year-to-date return of 24.4% as context for the current valuation premium (Simply Wall St, 7 April 2026).

Investing.com (multi-broker consensus)

Investing.com aggregates projections from 13 analysts and places the average 12-month TIT stock forecast at €0.60, within a range of €0.45 on the low end and €0.75 on the high end. The spread reflects divergent views on the probability-weighted outcome of the Poste Italiane offer, valued at €0.635 per ordinary share, and the trajectory of TIM's debt reduction and operating free cash flow recovery (Investing.com, 9 April 2026).

MarketBeat (volume alert and rating summary)

MarketBeat reports a Hold consensus rating for Telecom Italia (OTC markets, TIAIY), with the OTC-listed ADR line last at $8.60, tracking above its 50-day moving average of $8.38 and its 200-day moving average of $7.25. The service flags a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.84 as the key balance-sheet metrics referenced by analysts in forming their assessments, against a backdrop of high trading volumes linked to the corporate action calendar (MarketBeat, 8 April 2026).

Takeaway: across these sources, Telecom Italia stock predictions converge on a consensus analyst average target of €0.60 for TIT across aggregators, with individual high estimates reaching €0.75. The Poste Italiane offer price of €0.635 sits above the consensus mean, and the share price at €0.641 has moved beyond it, creating a spread that analysts attribute to uncertainty around offer completion, capital structure changes, and a remaining valuation premium.

Predictions and third-party forecasts are inherently uncertain, as they cannot fully account for unexpected market developments. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

TIT stock price: Technical overview

The TIT stock price trades at €0.641 as of 3:39pm UTC on 9 April 2026, at the top of the session's intraday range of €0.634–€0.641. The full moving average stack signals a buy across all 12 simple and exponential moving averages on TradingView, with the 20-, 50-, 100- and 200-day SMAs at €0.607, €0.612, €0.564 and €0.505 respectively, well beneath the last price. The 20-over-50 alignment within the SMA family remains intact. The 20-day volume-weighted moving average sits at €0.604, also below the current price, consistent with the broader directional picture across moving averages.

Momentum is positive but not extreme. The 14-day relative strength index reads 61.5, placing it in the upper-neutral zone, while the MACD level (12, 26) and momentum (10) oscillators both carry buy signals, according to TradingView data. The average directional index (14) at 18.7 sits between the 15 and 25 thresholds, indicating a trend that is present but not yet well established.

On the topside, the classic R1 pivot at €0.639 has been reached at the session high. R2 at €0.679 would come into view on a sustained daily close above R1. To the downside, the classic pivot point at €0.598 represents the initial reference, followed by the 100-day SMA shelf near €0.564. S1 at €0.558 stands as the next classical support below that cluster. The Hull moving average (9) at €0.643 carries a sell signal, according to TradingView, diverging from the broader moving average consensus and adding a near-term nuance worth noting (TradingView, 9 April 2026).

This is technical analysis for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any instrument.

Telecom Italia share price history (2024–2026)

TIT’s stock price opened April 2024 around €0.235, trading in a narrow range through most of mid-2024, with a two-year intraday low of €0.201 recorded on 5 August 2024 amid a broader market sell-off. The stock spent the remainder of 2024 gradually recovering, closing the year at €0.248 on 30 December 2024, still well below its longer-term averages.

2025 brought a more decisive shift. TIT opened the year at €0.251 and ground steadily higher through the spring and summer, reaching the low-to-mid €0.400s by July. The stock then pulled back through October, touching a session low of €0.441 on 1 October 2025, before recovering through the final quarter to close 2025 at €0.516 on 30 December.

The pace accelerated sharply in early 2026. TIT opened the year at €0.508 and climbed through February, reaching an intraday peak of €0.662 on 26 February ahead of TIM's full-year results. A broader market retreat pulled the price back into the €0.570–€0.600 range through early March, before Poste Italiane's €10.8 billion takeover announcement on 22 March 2026 triggered a fresh spike, with TIT hitting an intraday high of €0.626 on 23 March. The stock has since consolidated above the €0.600 level, closing at €0.641 on 9 April 2026, approximately 26.2% up year to date and 129.7% higher year on year.