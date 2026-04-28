Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (ISP) last closed at €5.69 on 27 April 2026, with the intraday session ranging between €5.57 and €5.69 on Capital.com's quote feed as of 12:02pm UTC. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

Sentiment across Italian financial stocks has been broadly firmer during the session, with sector peers including UniCredit and Banco BPM also edging higher on the IT40, even as the Italian benchmark index slipped 0.1% and remained on course for its weakest month since June 2022 (Trading Economics, 31 March 2026). Attention is also focused on the upcoming ECB policy meeting on 30 April 2026, at which rates are widely expected to hold at 2% following the March decision to keep the deposit facility rate unchanged (Bloomberg, 15 April 2026). A steady rate backdrop continues to support Italian bank net interest margins (Financial Times, 25 February 2026). Meanwhile, Intesa Sanpaolo's Q1 2026 earnings release is scheduled for 5 May 2026 (MarketScreener, 25 February 2026), and on 14 April 2026 the bank filed notice of a capital increase without payment related to its 2022–2025 Performance Share Plan long-term incentive scheme, partially exercising powers granted at its 2022 Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting (Intesa Sanpaolo, 14 April 2026).

Intesa Sanpaolo outlook: Q1 results near, targets in focus

As of 27 April 2026, third-party Intesa Sanpaolo stock predictions reflect 12-month price targets shaped by the bank's 2026–2029 capital return plan, the ECB's rate path, and the stock's correction from its February 2026 peak near €6.10.

MarketScreener (21-analyst consensus, 19 April 2026)

MarketScreener tracks 21 analysts covering ISP and records a mean Buy consensus as of 19 April 2026, with an average 12-month price target of €6.63, a high estimate of €7.40, and a low of €5. The spread across individual estimates reflects differing assumptions about the sustainability of net interest income as the ECB continues its rate normalisation path (MarketScreener, 19 April 2026).

Simply Wall St (fair value assessment, 22 April 2026)

Simply Wall St places ISP's analyst-derived fair value at approximately €6.61, against a last close of €5.68 recorded at the time of publication on 23 April 2026. The analysis notes that the valuation gap rests on the bank's future earnings power, with the discount to fair value widening following the stock's pullback from its early-2026 highs (Simply Wall St, 23 April 2026).

Takeaway: across these Intesa Sanpaolo stock predictions, 12-month consensus targets span €5–€7.40. Across the tracked panels, the prevailing mean consensus rating remains Buy.

Predictions and third-party forecasts are inherently uncertain, as they cannot fully account for unexpected market developments. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

ISP stock price: Technical overview

The ISP stock price trades at €5.69 on the daily chart as of 27 April 2026, with the 10-day SMA at €5.76 and the 10-day EMA at €5.69 both sitting just above the last close and registering sell signals. By contrast, the broader moving-average stack remains constructive: the 20/50/100/200-day SMAs sit at approximately €5.58 / €5.49 / €5.67 / €5.55, with most still returning buy signals per TradingView data.

The 14-day RSI reads 55.7, placing momentum in the upper-neutral zone, with no strong directional impulse confirmed. The ADX(14) at 24.9 is just below the 25 threshold associated with an established trend, suggesting the current move lacks a firmly entrenched directional bias, per TradingView oscillator data.

On the topside, the classic R1 pivot at €5.62 is the nearest reference above the last close; a daily close above that level would put the R2 area near €6.07 into broader focus. To the downside, the classic pivot point at €5.22 represents initial support, with the 100-day SMA near €5.67 and the 200-day SMA near €5.55 forming a nearby moving-average shelf. A sustained move beneath S1 at €4.76 would mark a more material deterioration in the near-term structure (TradingView, 27 April 2026).

This is technical analysis for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any instrument.

Intesa Sanpaolo share price history (2024–2026)

ISP’s stock price closed at €3.55 on 29 April 2024, then moved steadily higher through the year, ending 2024 at €3.87 – a gain of roughly 47% over the full calendar year, as European bank stocks broadly benefited from sustained net interest income in a higher-for-longer rate environment.

The rally extended sharply into 2025. ISP broke above €4 in March 2025, cleared €5 in June, and pushed above €5.90 through November and December. A brief but severe sell-off hit on 7 April 2025, when the stock dipped to an intraday low of €3.69 amid global tariff-shock volatility, before recovering quickly. By year-end 2025, ISP closed near €5.95, representing a gain of roughly 81% across 2025 as the bank posted record earnings and announced a €2.3bn share buyback.

2026 began with the stock trading above €6, briefly touching a session high of €6.17 on 4 February 2026 – its strongest level in the dataset. A broad pullback followed through March, with ISP sliding towards €5.10, coinciding with renewed macro uncertainty and a tariff-driven European equity retreat. The stock has since partially recovered, closing at €5.71 on 27 April 2026, approximately 4.3% down year to date from the 2 January 2026 close of €5.95.