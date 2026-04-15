Fincantieri S.p.A. (FCT) traded at €13.80 in early European trading on 10 April 2026, within an intraday range of €13.66–€14.07 on Capital.com's CFD quote feed at 11:04am UTC. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

Price action reflects a combination of broader European defence sector pressure and company-specific developments. Fincantieri shares joined a wider pullback in European defence names amid elevated global trade tensions following renewed US tariff moves, while the FTSE MIB and Stoxx 600 have both faced selling pressure in recent sessions (Reuters, 7 April 2026). The company reported a 150% rise in 2025 adjusted net profit to €143 million, reiterated its 2026 revenue guidance of €9.2 billion–€9.3 billion, and noted that order intake reached €20.3 billion last year, up 32% year on year; CEO Pierroberto Folgiero highlighted plans to double Italian shipyard production capacity to address defence demand (Fincantieri, 25 March 2026). Fincantieri also indicated that it is actively scouting mergers and acquisitions to accelerate expansion in its underwater business segment, adding a strategic variable to the near-term outlook (MarketScreener, 25 March 2026).

Fincantieri stock forecast 2026–2030: Third-party price targets

As of 10 April 2026, third-party Fincantieri stock predictions have shifted materially since the company's full-year 2025 results, with several brokers revising targets and ratings between late March and early April 2026.

Jefferies (upgrade to Buy)

Jefferies upgrades FCT to Buy from Hold, setting a price target of €19 per share, implying approximately 41% upside from the prevailing price at the time of the note. The broker cites a record defence order backlog and an accelerating cash generation cycle as core assumptions, with defence revenues projected to grow at an 18% compound annual rate through 2026–2030, roughly double the group's overall 8% CAGR target (Investing.com, 7 April 2026).

Simply Wall St (post-earnings consensus cut)

Simply Wall St reports that analysts cut their aggregate FCT stock forecast by 5.1% to €18.37 following the full-year 2025 results, with the most bullish estimate at €23 and the most cautious at €16.20. The revision reflects updated modelling on margins and earnings growth after Fincantieri reported a 150% rise in adjusted net profit, amid analyst reassessment of valuation after the stock's sharp correction from 2025 highs (Simply Wall St, 30 March 2026).

Simply Wall St (valuation gap note)

Simply Wall St notes that at €12.71, FCT's share price was approximately 31% below the €18.37 analyst consensus target midpoint, highlighting a widening gap between market price and modelled fair value. The piece attributes the discount to near-term concerns around capital raise dilution, balance-sheet leverage, and a broader de-rating of Italian mid-cap industrials amid macro uncertainty (Simply Wall St, 29 March 2026).

TradingView (aggregated analyst targets)

TradingView aggregates analyst price targets for FCT at an average of €17.77, with a high estimate of €19 and a low of €16.20, based on current contributing broker notes. The range indicates that even the most cautious participating analyst published a target above recent spot levels, while the spread of approximately €2.80 suggests broadly aligned, if not uniform, views on near-term valuation (TradingView, 10 April 2026).

Investing.com (consensus screen)

Investing.com reports an average 12-month price target of €15.30 across seven analysts, with estimates ranging from €12.50 to €17 and an overall consensus rating of Buy, comprising three Buy and four Hold recommendations. The relatively compressed target range, compared with the broader €16.20–€23 spread cited by other aggregators, may reflect differences in the contributing broker sample and the three-month polling window applied by the platform (Investing.com, 10 April 2026).

Takeaway: across these sources, Fincantieri stock predictions cluster in a range of approximately €15.30–€19 on an average basis, with individual estimates as high as €23; common themes include defence backlog strength and improved cash generation, set against balance-sheet leverage and post-capital-raise dilution as offsetting considerations.

Predictions and third-party forecasts are inherently uncertain, as they cannot fully account for unexpected market developments. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

FCT stock price: Technical overview

The FCT stock price last closed at €13.80, trading within a €13.66–€14.07 intraday range on 10 April 2026 as of 11:04am UTC on 10 April 2026. According to TradingView, the short-term moving average structure is mixed: the 20 and 50-day simple moving averages (SMAs) sit at approximately €13.22 and €14.41 respectively, placing price below the 50-day SMA but above the 20-day, so a clean 20-over-50 alignment is not present. The 100 and 200-day SMAs sit considerably higher at €16.18 and €17.85, consistent with a stock trading well beneath its longer-term averages.

The 14-day relative strength index (RSI) reads 50.7, a neutral reading that signals neither overbought nor oversold conditions. The average directional index (ADX) at 28.9 indicates that an established trend is in place, per TradingView data, though the directional signal across moving averages is predominantly negative at longer tenors.

On the upside, the classic R1 pivot at €14.71 is the nearest reference above the last close; a daily close above that level would put the R2 area near €16.34 in view. To the downside, the classic pivot point at €13.43 represents initial support, with S1 at €11.80 the next meaningful reference should that level give way, per TradingView pivot data (TradingView, 10 April 2026).

This is technical analysis for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any instrument.

Fincantieri share price history (2024–2026)

FCT’s stock price shares traded in the €0.60–€0.80 range through the first half of 2024, before a significant corporate action reshaped the share count. On 17 June 2024, Fincantieri completed a 1-for-10 reverse stock split, consolidating every 10 existing ordinary shares into one new share; the pre-split reference price on 14 June 2024 was €0.52 per share, as confirmed in Fincantieri's official press release (Fincantieri IR, 16 June 2024). Prices in the data from 17 June 2024 onwards reflect the post-consolidation basis.

Following the reverse split, FCT opened in the €4.60–€5.50 range through the summer of 2024, before a steady re-rating gained momentum into 2025. The shares fell to around €9.27 on 7 April 2025 before recovering sharply through the second and third quarters of 2025, reaching a two-year intraday high of €27.35 on 10 October 2025, supported by strong defence order flow and record backlog announcements. The stock then pulled back from those highs through late 2025, closing the year at €16.69 on 30 December 2025.

FCT opened 2026 at €17.66 on 2 January, briefly reaching an intraday high of €20.47 on 12 January, then came under pressure as a capital increase via accelerated bookbuild diluted the share count; prices slid further alongside broader European equity weakness. FCT closed at €13.78 on 10 April 2026, approximately 22.0% down year to date and 38.6% up year on year.