Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena S.p.A. (BMPS) is trading near €7.96 in early European trading at 10:15am UTC on 10 April 2026, within an intraday range of €7.84–€7.98. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

Sentiment around the stock has been shaped by several company-specific developments over the past two weeks. The MPS board stripped CEO Luigi Lovaglio of his executive powers on 25 March 2026, following his challenge to the board's decision to exclude him from the slate of nominees for a new mandate, with a shareholder meeting scheduled for April to elect a new board and chief executive (Reuters, 25 March 2026). Separately, MPS and Mediobanca approved merger plans on 10 March 2026, with MPS set to issue up to €1.6 billion in new shares and offer Mediobanca investors 2.45 MPS shares per share held, which remains a key focus for investors (Reuters, 11 March 2026). The broader macro backdrop adds further pressure, as the Bank of Italy's April 2026 projections flagged worsening financing conditions and consumer price inflation rising to 2.6% in 2026 amid elevated energy costs and heightened trade uncertainty (Banca d'Italia, 3 April 2026).

Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena stock forecast 2026–2030: Third-party price targets

As of 10 April 2026, third-party Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena stock predictions reflect a broad spread of 12-month price targets, shaped primarily by execution risk around the Mediobanca merger, the ongoing board and CEO transition ahead of the 15 April 2026 shareholder meeting, and the stock's year-to-date decline of approximately 12%.

MarketScreener (broker consensus)

MarketScreener aggregates 11 analyst recommendations for BMPS and records a mean consensus of Outperform, with an average 12-month price target of €10.25, a high estimate of €11.50, and a low estimate of €9.20. The spread above the current share price suggests that analysts see scope for upside in the combined MPS-Mediobanca group's longer-term earnings profile, despite near-term dilution from the share issuance tied to the merger (MarketScreener, 10 April 2026).

Yahoo Finance (analyst price targets)

Yahoo Finance's analyst insights page shows a consensus average BMPS stock forecast of €10.25, with a high estimate of €11.50 and a low of €9.20, against a reference price of €7.85 at the time of capture. The range implies analysts broadly maintain a positive 12-month view, with the low end sitting above recent trading levels as the new board takes shape ahead of the April shareholder vote (Yahoo Finance, 8 April 2026).

TradingView (aggregated analyst targets)

TradingView's BMPS forecast page aggregates nine analyst price forecasts and places the average 12-month target at €8.72, with a high estimate of €10.50 and a low of €7.80. The tighter central estimate, relative to the MarketScreener and Yahoo Finance figures, reflects a different analyst sample and weighting methodology, with the range straddling current spot levels (TradingView, 10 April 2026).

Simply Wall St (consensus price target)

Simply Wall St reports a consensus analyst price target of €8.589 for BMPS, citing analyst earnings expectations for the enlarged group post-merger. The figure sits modestly above the stock's current level of €7.962, amid analyst projections for revenue growth of 19.1% per annum alongside an expected EPS decline of 12.9% per annum as merger costs weigh on near-term earnings (Simply Wall St, 9 April 2026).

Across these Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena stock predictions, 12-month price targets for BMPS range from approximately €7.80 to €11.50, with consensus aggregates clustering between €8.59 and €10.25. The main variables appear to be merger execution, leadership continuity, and Italy's macro outlook, which help explain the more cautious and more optimistic ends of the range.

Predictions and third-party forecasts are inherently uncertain, as they cannot fully account for unexpected market developments. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

BMPS stock price: Technical overview

The BMPS stock price trades at €7.962 as of 10:15am UTC, sitting above the 20- and 50-day SMAs at about €7.40 and about €7.98 respectively, though the 100-day SMA at about €8.29 and the 200-day SMA at about €7.93 present a mixed picture at current levels. TradingView’s moving average summary flags a split signal, with shorter-dated averages – the 10- and 20-day SMAs at about €7.60 and about €7.40 – aligned in buy territory, while the 100-day SMA at about €8.29 registers a sell, reflecting the stock’s year-to-date retreat from higher levels.

The 14-day relative strength index reads 58.2, placing momentum in the upper-neutral range. The average directional index at 15.6 sits just above the threshold typically associated with a weak or directionless trend, suggesting no firmly established move in either direction, per TradingView data.

On the topside, the classic R1 pivot at €8.131 represents the nearest reference above current trading; a daily close through that level would put the R2 area near €8.836 in view. To the downside, the classic pivot point at €7.490 acts as initial support, with the 200-day SMA shelf near €7.925 acting as the more significant nearby reference; a sustained move beneath S1 at €6.785 would open the S2 area near €6.144 (TradingView, 10 April 2026).

This is technical analysis for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any instrument.

Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena share price history (2024–2026)

BMPS’s stock price closed at €3.995 on 12 April 2024, already deep into its longer post-crisis recovery, and spent most of mid-2024 consolidating in the €4.30–€5.30 range. The stock pushed through €5.00 in late July 2024, then dipped sharply to a low of €4.36 on 5 August 2024 amid a broader market sell-off, before recovering to close the year at €6.805 on 30 December 2024 – a gain of roughly 70% over the calendar year.

2025 opened with BMPS in the €6.60–€7.10 band, and the stock broadly ranged between €6.20 and €7.75 through the first half of the year. A notable dip to €5.90 on 9 April 2025 coincided with a period of wider market turbulence, but the stock recovered steadily. By November 2025, it had climbed back above €8.70, and it closed 2025 at €9.158 on 30 December – up roughly 35% on the year.

The 2026 peak came early: BMPS reached a high of €9.490 on 2 January 2026, before a sustained pullback through February and March brought the price back towards the €7.00–€8.00 range. BMPS closed at €7.980 on 10 April 2026, approximately 12.9% down year to date and roughly 28% up year on year.