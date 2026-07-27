Bid price is one side of a live market quote. It helps show what buyers are currently prepared to pay for an asset.

Key takeaways Bid price is: The maximum amount a buyer is willing to pay to purchase a stock, bond or commodity at that point in time.

A way to understand the demand side of a market quote.

Usually lower than the ask or offer price set by sellers.

Broadly, the amount you may receive per share if you sell immediately, although fees, order size, market liquidity and price movement can affect the final proceeds.

What is ‘bid price’?

When you look up a stock on your trading app, you might see a single price displayed on the screen. It’s easy to assume this number is the exact price you’ll pay if you decide to buy that stock.

In practice, most live market quotes have two sides:

Quote side What it shows Typical use Bid price The highest price a buyer is currently willing to pay Used when selling into the market Offer price The lowest price a seller is currently willing to accept Used when buying from the market

The bid price is the highest price currently available from a buyer who wants to purchase an asset. In finance, bid price can help show how buyers are positioned in a market at a specific moment. If more buyers enter the market, the bid price may move higher as they compete with each other to buy shares. If buyer interest weakens, the bid price may move lower.

Bid price definition

The bid price is the highest price a market maker or individual investor is willing to pay for a security at a given point in time. It’s often an active limit order recorded in an exchange’s electronic order book, although structures vary between centralised exchanges and over-the-counter markets. In this context, the bid acts as a stated willingness to buy a designated number of shares if a seller agrees to meet that price.

Meaning of bid price explained

To understand what bid price is, imagine a specialised digital marketplace where traders deal in rare physical gold coins.

Buyer A logs onto the network and states that the maximum amount they’re willing to pay right now is $2,000. That $2,000 figure is Buyer A’s bid price.

If Buyer B logs in a moment later and offers $2,005 for the same gold coin, the market’s highest bid price moves to $2,005.

The market typically highlights the highest bid price because it represents the best available price for a seller who wants to sell immediately. In simple terms, bid price is the highest standing cash offer from an active buyer within a market’s order-matching system.

How does bid price work?

When you use a brokerage account to buy a stock, you can set a limit order. This lets you choose the maximum price you’re prepared to pay.

For example, if Apple stock is trading near a given level, you might place a limit order to buy 10 shares at a maximum of $180. Your order then joins the exchange’s queue as a new bid at $180.

Your bid will usually stay in the order book until one of the following happens:

A seller is willing to accept your $180 price.

You cancel the order.

The order expires.

The market moves and your order no longer sits near the best bid.

If a seller places a market order to sell shares immediately, the exchange’s matching system will generally pair that seller with the best available bid. This may be your $180 bid if it’s at the front of the queue.

What does bid price mean in CFD trading?

In CFD trading, the bid price is the price at which you can sell a market, or close a long position, at that moment. The offer price is the price at which you can buy, or close a short position.

The difference between the two prices is the spread.

CFD quote element Meaning Bid price The price used to sell, or close a long position Offer price The price used to buy, or close a short position Spread The difference between the bid and offer prices

Because CFDs use live market prices, the bid price can change quickly, especially in fast-moving or less liquid markets. This means the price you see before placing a trade may not always be the final execution price.

Order size, volatility, liquidity and platform execution can all affect the outcome.

For example, if a share CFD quote shows a bid price of $45.50 and an offer price of $45.60, the spread is $0.10. If you sell at market, your position would usually execute at or near the bid price, before any other applicable fees.

Contracts for difference (CFDs) are traded on margin. Leverage can amplify both profits and losses.

Why is bid price important?

Bid price can be useful for both market analysis and portfolio management because it gives an indication of what buyers are currently willing to pay.

For example, bid price may help you understand:

The price currently available to sellers.

How far the bid is from the offer price.

Whether there appears to be buyer interest at a certain level.

How market depth may affect larger orders.

If you need to sell a stock position quickly, the bid price can help estimate how much you might receive. However, the final execution price may differ, especially if the market moves before the order is filled or if your order is larger than the available bid size.

The volume of orders sitting at the bid price also relates to market depth. A large number of buy orders just below the current price may suggest there is buyer interest at that level, but it doesn’t prevent prices from moving sharply if market conditions change.

Some short-term traders also monitor bid price movements alongside other data points when assessing near-term price direction. However, bid price is only one part of a wider market picture.

Bid price example

Imagine you own 50 shares of an electric vehicle company and want to sell them today. Your trading app’s live quote box shows:

Quote Price Size Bid $45.50 500 shares Ask / Offer $45.60 300 shares

This suggests a buyer is currently willing to purchase up to 500 shares at $45.50.

If you sell at market, your trade would typically execute at or near the bid price of $45.50. This would give proceeds of roughly $2,275 ($45.50 × 50) before fees.

After that trade, the buyer’s remaining bid size would reduce to 450 shares, assuming no other orders change in the meantime.

Conversely, if you wanted to buy the same shares immediately, you would typically trade at or near the ask, or offer, price of $45.60. Buying 50 shares at that price would cost roughly $2,280 ($45.60 × 50) before fees, again assuming the quoted size remains available.

This content is provided for general information and educational purposes only. It does not constitute investment advice, financial advice, a recommendation, or an offer or solicitation to buy or sell any financial instrument. Contracts for difference (CFDs) are traded on margin. Leverage can amplify both profits and losses.

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