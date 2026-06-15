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Share risers

Learn about the biggest share movers across a range of rising stocks and gain insight on the top stock choices being made today.

Shares: top risers

Stay tuned in to the biggest stock winners, and inform your decisions based on the shares that are rising in current markets.
Overview PageMost tradedMost volatileTop risersTop fallers
SellBuySpread1D Chg1D Charts
SellersBuyers
8035Tokyo Electron Limited
6861Keyence Corporation
9983Fast Retailing Co., Ltd.
6098Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd.
2802Ajinomoto Co., Inc.
SMSNSamsung Electronics REG S GDR
5333NGK Corp
9984SoftBank Group Corp.
6506YASKAWA Electric Corporation
6961Enplas Corp
Share prices are indicative and may differ from live market prices.

Guidance on top rising shares

Why pay attention to the top share risers?

Following the top share risers can allow you to identify potential trading opportunities as well as boost your understanding of listed companies and the competitive landscape.
When shares are rising, it could mean anything from strong performance by the company, to positive market sentiment or widespread interest in the broader industry. Monitoring these trends can help you make informed decisions about the stocks to choose, whether to buy or sell, and other key decision points.

How often should I check for top share risers?

When to check the markets for share risers depends on your strategies and goals. For example, if you’re a short-term trader such as a swing trader, you might want to monitor the market multiple times a day, while a longer-term position trader might check weekly or even less frequently. Whatever your strategy, it’s advisable to stay informed while taking care not to overreact to short-term fluctuations.

What can make a share a top riser?

Shares can rise in response to key data points such as strong earnings reports, favourable news or developments related to the company, positive industry trends, upgrades by analysts, or increased demand from traders. Also, fundamental factors such as interest rates, inflation, and geopolitical events can influence market sentiment and assist the rise of certain shares. Having a sound understanding of these factors and how they interrelate can be helpful for identifying future share risers.

Should I trade the top risers exclusively?

While top risers in share trading may be attractive to trade exclusively, it’s important to maintain a diversified portfolio. While top performers may outperform the broader market, concentration risk is an issue, so spreading risk across various assets and asset classes can reduce the impact of single-asset fluctuations and help protect your account balance from this potentially costly outcome.