Trade Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd. - 6302 CFD

What is Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd. (6302)?

Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd. is a Japanese manufacturer specializing in heavy machinery and industrial equipment. The company produces a diverse range of products including industrial machinery, environmental systems, construction machinery, and precision machinery. Its offerings extend to equipment used in shipbuilding, energy, and infrastructure sectors. Sumitomo Heavy Industries has a history rooted in the Sumitomo Group and maintains a global presence through manufacturing facilities and subsidiaries. The company focuses on innovation, quality, and engineering expertise to serve various industrial markets. Its headquarters are based in Tokyo, Japan.

Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd. Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by active trading, placing Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd. at ¥5224.2. The price fluctuated within the range of ¥5205.7 to ¥5264.7 today, with a daily percentage change of +0.1288%.

FAQ: Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd. (6302)

What is the current price of 6302 stock?

The last recorded price stands at ¥5224.2.

Does 6302 pay dividends?

Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd. issues dividends via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does 6302 have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd. operates in the UAE through partnerships and distributors rather than direct offices.

What is 6302 best known for?

The company is most famous for manufacturing industrial machinery and equipment.

What assets are typically shown together with 6302?

Commonly shown alongside 6302: Tecnoglass Inc, eXp World Holdings Inc, Ceragon Networks Ltd