Energy Transfer LP (ET) last traded at $20.36 as of 10:14am UTC on 27 July 2026, within the session's $20.29–$20.45 intraday range. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

Price action coincides with broader moves in energy and equity markets. Crude oil prices eased after gains linked to Middle East tensions, while rising Treasury yields weighed on investor appetite for rate-sensitive sectors, including midstream energy (Reuters, 27 July 2026). Energy Transfer's capital programme, which includes up to $5.5bn for natural gas pipeline and processing projects in 2026, also remains relevant to assessments of the company's operating outlook (Reuters, 6 January 2026). The company has confirmed the date of its second-quarter 2026 earnings release, shifting attention to its upcoming disclosures (Yahoo Finance, 30 June 2026).

Third-party ET outlook: $5.5bn pipeline investment, Q2 near

As of 27 July 2026, third-party Energy Transfer stock predictions indicate potential future price levels based on capital spending on natural gas infrastructure, sector-wide midstream demand and earnings growth expectations.

RBC Capital (analyst price target)

RBC Capital analyst Elvira Scotto raised her price target on Energy Transfer to $23 from $21 and maintained an Outperform rating, indicating that the shares could move towards this level over the following 12 months (TipRanks, 21 July 2026).

TD Cowen (analyst price target)

TD Cowen analyst Jason Gabelman raised his price target on Energy Transfer to $24 from $23 while maintaining a Buy rating, citing expectations associated with the company's growth capital programme (Moomoo, 16 July 2026).

Benzinga (consensus overview)

Benzinga's tracked consensus of 14 analysts indicates an average 12-month price target of $23 for Energy Transfer. Of these analysts, 12 assigned a Buy rating and two assigned a Hold rating, implying potential upside of about 10.9% from the last closing price (Benzinga, 24 July 2026).

Investing.com (consensus estimates)

Investing.com's consensus of 22 analysts indicates an average 12-month share price target of $23.59 for Energy Transfer, with a high estimate of $27 and a low estimate of $21, alongside a Strong Buy consensus rating (Investing.com, 7 July 2026).

MarketBeat (consensus overview)

MarketBeat's tracked consensus of 15 analysts indicates an average 12-month price target of $23.50 for Energy Transfer, with estimates ranging from $22 to $25 (MarketBeat, 24 July 2026).

Takeaway: the cited analyst and consensus projections for Energy Transfer cluster between $23 and $24 over a 12-month horizon, with individual and aggregate estimates ranging from $21 to $27.

Predictions and third-party forecasts are inherently uncertain, as they cannot fully account for unexpected market developments. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

Energy Transfer earnings outlook

Energy Transfer confirmed that it plans to release its second-quarter 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, 4 August 2026, with a conference call scheduled for 9am ET on the same day (Energy Transfer IR, 30 June 2026). This follows the company's first-quarter 2026 results, reported on 5 May 2026, which showed net income attributable to partners of $1.25bn for the three months ended 31 March 2026, compared with $1.32bn in the same period a year earlier (SEC, 5 May 2026). Quarterly revenue rose to $27.77bn year on year, while the company reported earnings per share (EPS) of $0.35, below the consensus estimate of $0.40 tracked by MarketBeat (MarketBeat, 24 July 2026).

Alongside the first-quarter release, Energy Transfer's co-CEO Tom Long stated that adjusted EBITDA reached approximately $4.9bn for the quarter, up from roughly $4.1bn a year earlier (SEC, 5 May 2026). The company also raised its full-year 2026 adjusted EBITDA guidance to approximately $18.2bn to $18.6bn, up from a previous range of $17.45bn to $17.85bn (SEC, 5 May 2026). It cited record volumes across its natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation, crude oil transportation and midstream gathering segments as contributing factors (TIKR, 13 June 2026). MarketBeat separately confirmed the scheduled second-quarter 2026 earnings date in its earnings tracking coverage (MarketBeat, 24 July 2026).

ET stock price: technical overview

The ET stock price trades above its 20-, 50-, 100- and 200-day moving averages, at around $20, $20, $19 and $18 respectively, according to data compiled by TradingView. The 20-day simple moving average remains above the 50-day average, while the 20-day exponential moving average sits close to the simple moving average at around $20. This keeps the moving-average cluster tightly grouped below the current price.

Momentum indicators remain moderately positive, with the 14-day relative strength index (RSI) near 64. Meanwhile, the 14-day average directional index (ADX) reads below 27, suggesting a moderately established rather than strongly directional trend, according to TradingView's indicator summary.

The nearest classic pivot above the previous reference price was the first resistance level (R1), at around $19.79, although ET already trades above it. A daily close above the second resistance level (R2), near $20.45, could make the next pivot level relevant as a technical reference. If momentum weakens, the classic pivot point near $19.12 may provide an initial reference area, with the 200-day simple moving average near $18 acting as the closest longer-term moving-average level below it. A move below this area could increase the scope for a deeper pullback, although these indicators do not determine a particular price direction (TradingView, 27 July 2026).

This technical analysis is provided for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any instrument.

Energy Transfer (ET): Capital.com analyst view

Energy Transfer's share price performance in 2026 has coincided with demand for natural gas infrastructure, while the company has reported record volumes across several midstream segments and raised its full-year adjusted EBITDA guidance. Several analyst price targets have also moved higher during the year, although these targets remain projections and do not guarantee future price movements.

However, the stock's performance has also reflected external variables, including oil price volatility and changing Treasury yields. These factors can affect capital-intensive, dividend-paying sectors such as midstream energy, irrespective of company-specific fundamentals. reuters+2

The company's substantial capital expenditure programme, including up to $5.5bn earmarked for 2026 pipeline projects, may increase its future operating capacity. However, it also carries execution risk and exposure to regulatory or permitting delays associated with large infrastructure projects. Similarly, the partnership's relatively high distribution yield may interest income-focused investors, although the yield may also reflect the market's assessment of risk rather than underlying business strength. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

Summary – Energy Transfer 2026

As of 10:14am UTC on 27 July 2026, Energy Transfer (ET) traded near $20.36, within a $20.29–$20.45 intraday range. reuters

According to TradingView data, technical indicators showed ET trading above its 20-, 50-, 100- and 200-day moving averages. Its RSI stood near 64, indicating positive but not yet overbought momentum under the commonly used 70-point threshold.

Key price drivers include capital spending on natural gas pipelines, movements in oil prices and Treasury yields, and changes in analyst price targets, which were concentrated around $23–$24. reuters+2

Recent news has focused on the confirmed second-quarter 2026 earnings release scheduled for 4 August 2026, following record segment volumes and an increase in full-year adjusted EBITDA guidance.

Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

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