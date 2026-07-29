Energy Transfer stock forecast: $5.5bn pipeline investment plansEnergy Transfer plans to invest up to $5.5bn in natural gas pipeline and processing projects in 2026, while investors await its second-quarter results. Explore third-party ET price targets and technical analysis. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.
Energy Transfer LP (ET) last traded at $20.36 as of 10:14am UTC on 27 July 2026, within the session's $20.29–$20.45 intraday range. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.
Price action coincides with broader moves in energy and equity markets. Crude oil prices eased after gains linked to Middle East tensions, while rising Treasury yields weighed on investor appetite for rate-sensitive sectors, including midstream energy (Reuters, 27 July 2026). Energy Transfer's capital programme, which includes up to $5.5bn for natural gas pipeline and processing projects in 2026, also remains relevant to assessments of the company's operating outlook (Reuters, 6 January 2026). The company has confirmed the date of its second-quarter 2026 earnings release, shifting attention to its upcoming disclosures (Yahoo Finance, 30 June 2026).
Third-party ET outlook: $5.5bn pipeline investment, Q2 near
As of 27 July 2026, third-party Energy Transfer stock predictions indicate potential future price levels based on capital spending on natural gas infrastructure, sector-wide midstream demand and earnings growth expectations.
RBC Capital (analyst price target)
RBC Capital analyst Elvira Scotto raised her price target on Energy Transfer to $23 from $21 and maintained an Outperform rating, indicating that the shares could move towards this level over the following 12 months (TipRanks, 21 July 2026).
TD Cowen (analyst price target)
TD Cowen analyst Jason Gabelman raised his price target on Energy Transfer to $24 from $23 while maintaining a Buy rating, citing expectations associated with the company's growth capital programme (Moomoo, 16 July 2026).
Benzinga (consensus overview)
Benzinga's tracked consensus of 14 analysts indicates an average 12-month price target of $23 for Energy Transfer. Of these analysts, 12 assigned a Buy rating and two assigned a Hold rating, implying potential upside of about 10.9% from the last closing price (Benzinga, 24 July 2026).
Investing.com (consensus estimates)
Investing.com's consensus of 22 analysts indicates an average 12-month share price target of $23.59 for Energy Transfer, with a high estimate of $27 and a low estimate of $21, alongside a Strong Buy consensus rating (Investing.com, 7 July 2026).
MarketBeat (consensus overview)
MarketBeat's tracked consensus of 15 analysts indicates an average 12-month price target of $23.50 for Energy Transfer, with estimates ranging from $22 to $25 (MarketBeat, 24 July 2026).
Predictions and third-party forecasts are inherently uncertain, as they cannot fully account for unexpected market developments. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.
Energy Transfer earnings outlook
Energy Transfer confirmed that it plans to release its second-quarter 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, 4 August 2026, with a conference call scheduled for 9am ET on the same day (Energy Transfer IR, 30 June 2026). This follows the company's first-quarter 2026 results, reported on 5 May 2026, which showed net income attributable to partners of $1.25bn for the three months ended 31 March 2026, compared with $1.32bn in the same period a year earlier (SEC, 5 May 2026). Quarterly revenue rose to $27.77bn year on year, while the company reported earnings per share (EPS) of $0.35, below the consensus estimate of $0.40 tracked by MarketBeat (MarketBeat, 24 July 2026).
Alongside the first-quarter release, Energy Transfer's co-CEO Tom Long stated that adjusted EBITDA reached approximately $4.9bn for the quarter, up from roughly $4.1bn a year earlier (SEC, 5 May 2026). The company also raised its full-year 2026 adjusted EBITDA guidance to approximately $18.2bn to $18.6bn, up from a previous range of $17.45bn to $17.85bn (SEC, 5 May 2026). It cited record volumes across its natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation, crude oil transportation and midstream gathering segments as contributing factors (TIKR, 13 June 2026). MarketBeat separately confirmed the scheduled second-quarter 2026 earnings date in its earnings tracking coverage (MarketBeat, 24 July 2026).
ET stock price: technical overview
The ET stock price trades above its 20-, 50-, 100- and 200-day moving averages, at around $20, $20, $19 and $18 respectively, according to data compiled by TradingView. The 20-day simple moving average remains above the 50-day average, while the 20-day exponential moving average sits close to the simple moving average at around $20. This keeps the moving-average cluster tightly grouped below the current price.
Momentum indicators remain moderately positive, with the 14-day relative strength index (RSI) near 64. Meanwhile, the 14-day average directional index (ADX) reads below 27, suggesting a moderately established rather than strongly directional trend, according to TradingView's indicator summary.
The nearest classic pivot above the previous reference price was the first resistance level (R1), at around $19.79, although ET already trades above it. A daily close above the second resistance level (R2), near $20.45, could make the next pivot level relevant as a technical reference. If momentum weakens, the classic pivot point near $19.12 may provide an initial reference area, with the 200-day simple moving average near $18 acting as the closest longer-term moving-average level below it. A move below this area could increase the scope for a deeper pullback, although these indicators do not determine a particular price direction (TradingView, 27 July 2026).
This technical analysis is provided for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any instrument.
Energy Transfer (ET): Capital.com analyst view
Energy Transfer's share price performance in 2026 has coincided with demand for natural gas infrastructure, while the company has reported record volumes across several midstream segments and raised its full-year adjusted EBITDA guidance. Several analyst price targets have also moved higher during the year, although these targets remain projections and do not guarantee future price movements.
However, the stock's performance has also reflected external variables, including oil price volatility and changing Treasury yields. These factors can affect capital-intensive, dividend-paying sectors such as midstream energy, irrespective of company-specific fundamentals. reuters+2
The company's substantial capital expenditure programme, including up to $5.5bn earmarked for 2026 pipeline projects, may increase its future operating capacity. However, it also carries execution risk and exposure to regulatory or permitting delays associated with large infrastructure projects. Similarly, the partnership's relatively high distribution yield may interest income-focused investors, although the yield may also reflect the market's assessment of risk rather than underlying business strength. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.
Summary – Energy Transfer 2026
- As of 10:14am UTC on 27 July 2026, Energy Transfer (ET) traded near $20.36, within a $20.29–$20.45 intraday range. reuters
- According to TradingView data, technical indicators showed ET trading above its 20-, 50-, 100- and 200-day moving averages. Its RSI stood near 64, indicating positive but not yet overbought momentum under the commonly used 70-point threshold.
- Key price drivers include capital spending on natural gas pipelines, movements in oil prices and Treasury yields, and changes in analyst price targets, which were concentrated around $23–$24. reuters+2
- Recent news has focused on the confirmed second-quarter 2026 earnings release scheduled for 4 August 2026, following record segment volumes and an increase in full-year adjusted EBITDA guidance.
Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.
FAQ
Who owns the most Energy Transfer stock?
The article does not identify Energy Transfer’s largest individual or institutional shareholder. Ownership levels can also change as investors adjust their positions and companies update regulatory filings. For the most reliable view, readers should refer to Energy Transfer’s latest ownership disclosures, US Securities and Exchange Commission filings and recent institutional holding reports. These sources may show major shareholders, insider positions and changes in ownership over time.
What is the five-year Energy Transfer share price forecast?
The article does not provide a five-year ET stock forecast. The cited analyst estimates focus mainly on a 12-month horizon, with average targets clustered around $23–$24 and a wider range of $21–$27. Longer-term forecasts carry greater uncertainty because they depend on variables such as earnings, capital spending, energy demand, interest rates, regulation and wider market conditions. Third-party forecasts may prove inaccurate.
Is Energy Transfer a good stock to buy?
Whether Energy Transfer is suitable depends on an individual’s objectives, risk tolerance and view of the company’s prospects. The article highlights potential supporting factors, including record segment volumes, higher adjusted EBITDA guidance and investment in natural gas infrastructure. It also notes risks linked to execution, permitting delays, oil price volatility and Treasury yields. Analyst ratings and price targets are projections, not guarantees, and should not replace independent research.
Could Energy Transfer stock go up or down?
Yes. Energy Transfer’s share price could rise or fall in response to company results, changes in adjusted EBITDA guidance, progress on infrastructure projects, energy demand, oil prices, interest rates and broader market sentiment. Technical indicators may help describe recent price behaviour, but they cannot predict a specific outcome. The cited analyst targets also cover a range rather than a single certain result, reflecting different assumptions about the company’s future performance.
Should I invest in Energy Transfer stock?
The article cannot determine whether Energy Transfer is suitable for a particular investor and does not provide investment advice. Readers may wish to assess the company’s earnings, distribution policy, debt profile, capital expenditure plans and exposure to regulatory and market risks. It may also be useful to compare Energy Transfer with other midstream companies and consider how the stock fits within a diversified portfolio before making any financial decision.
Can I trade Energy Transfer CFDs on Capital.com?
Yes, you can trade Energy Transfer CFDs on Capital.com. Trading share CFDs lets you speculate on price movements without owning the underlying asset and to take long or short positions. However, contracts for difference (CFDs) are traded on margin, and leverage amplifies both profits and losses. You should ensure you understand how CFD trading works, assess your risk tolerance, and recognise that losses can occur quickly.