Microsoft stock forecast: AI spending and margin pressureMicrosoft shares remain in focus as investors assess its planned $190bn AI capital expenditure and the potential impact on near-term margins. Explore third-party MSFT price targets and technical analysis. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.
Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) is trading near $379.45 during the afternoon session as of 3.35pm UTC on 23 July 2026, after moving within an intraday range of $378.51–$399.45. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.
Shares have remained under pressure amid scrutiny of Microsoft's fiscal 2026 capital expenditure plan (Economic Times, 22 June 2026). The company expects to spend roughly $190bn on AI-related capital expenditure during the year, a 61% increase from 2025, while elevated component costs continue to affect near-term margin expectations (Economic Times of India, 19 March 2026). Attention has also turned to the company's fiscal fourth-quarter results, scheduled for release after the market closes on 29 July 2026 (Microsoft, 8 July 2026). Meanwhile, technology shares have traded unevenly as market participants assess the scale and potential returns of AI infrastructure spending among large-cap companies (CNN, 9 July 2026).
Third-party Microsoft outlook: Q4 earnings in focus
As of 23 July 2026, third-party Microsoft stock predictions indicate a range of potential outcomes. These forecasts reflect differing views on Azure growth, AI capital spending and Microsoft's margin outlook. The following section summarises the projections published during this period, ordered from lowest to highest.
Long Forecast monthly price projection
Long Forecast projects that Microsoft shares will trade between $356 and $437 during July 2026, with a month-end level of $397. The projection reflects a broader monthly technical trend rather than specific company developments (Long Forecast, 1 July 2026).
Citigroup broker price target
Citigroup lowered its 12-month price target for Microsoft to $570 from $620 while maintaining a 'Buy' rating. At the time of the report, this represented approximately 43% upside from the prevailing share price. The revision followed Citigroup's reassessment of near-term spending assumptions amid continued AI infrastructure investment (MarketBeat, 15 July 2026).
Citi house view update
Citi reiterated its revised $570 target for Microsoft for the remainder of 2026, bringing it closer to the broader FactSet analyst mean of $557.28. The bank said the adjustment followed its review of Microsoft's updated capital expenditure guidance (TheStreet, 16 July 2026).
Investing.com consensus estimates
Investing.com's aggregated 12-month price target for Microsoft stands at $556.90, based on projections from 55 analysts. Individual estimates range from $400 to $870. The spread reflects different assumptions about the pace of AI monetisation and the effect of elevated capital spending (Investing.com, 21 July 2026).
MarketBeat forecast and price target
MarketBeat reports an aggregated 12-month price target of $556.37 for Microsoft, based on current Wall Street coverage ahead of the company's next scheduled earnings release. Microsoft's fiscal fourth-quarter report, due on 29 July 2026, could prompt analysts to revise their forecasts (MarketBeat, 22 July 2026).
Predictions and third-party forecasts are inherently uncertain, as they cannot fully account for unexpected market developments. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.
Microsoft upcoming earnings
Microsoft is scheduled to publish its fourth-quarter results for the 2026 fiscal year after the market closes on Wednesday, 29 July 2026. The company will post the figures on its investor relations website, with a live earnings webcast starting at 2.30pm Pacific Time, according to a Microsoft press release dated 8 July 2026 (Microsoft, 8 July 2026). The results will cover the quarter ended 30 June 2026, which represents Microsoft's fiscal fourth quarter.
In its fiscal third-quarter results, published on 29 April 2026, the company reported revenue of $82.9bn, an increase of 18% year on year, and diluted earnings per share of $4.27 (Microsoft, 29 April 2026).
MSFT stock price: technical overview
The MSFT stock price traded near $379.45 as of 3.35pm UTC on 23 July 2026, below several closely grouped moving averages. The 20-day, 50-day, 100-day and 200-day simple moving averages (SMAs) stand at roughly $385, $400, $399 and $437, respectively. As each level is above the current price, the group may provide an area of technical resistance. The 20-day exponential moving average (EMA) at $390 and the 200-day EMA at $423 also sit above the current price, adding to this concentration of reference levels.
Momentum indicators present a mixed picture without suggesting an extended move. The 14-day relative strength index (RSI) stands near 43, within neutral territory, while the average directional index (ADX) at roughly 13 indicates that the current trend lacks strength, according to TradingView data.
The classic pivot near $396 provides the closest listed reference level above the current price, followed by the 100-day SMA near $399 and the Woodie R1 pivot near $420. A sustained move above these levels could alter the short-term technical picture, although it would not indicate how long any move might continue.
On the downside, the Woodie S1 pivot near $302 provides a more distant reference. However, the price could encounter other support levels before reaching it, according to TradingView pivot data (TradingView, 23 July 2026).
This technical analysis is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any instrument.
Microsoft share price history (2024–2026)
MSFT’s stock price reached a high of $555.45 in October 2025, during a period when market attention focused on Azure and AI-related growth. The share price then became more volatile in 2026. It opened the year near $470 before falling after Microsoft published its fiscal second-quarter results on 28 January. Shares declined by more than 10% and reached an eight-month low near $403 as market participants assessed the potential effect of AI capital expenditure on margins (Macrotrends).
The decline continued through the first quarter, with MSFT recording an April 2026 low within the reported range of $348–$373. This contributed to the stock’s weakest quarterly performance since 2008. The shares subsequently recovered, reaching about $398 by mid-June. This period coincided with reports that Microsoft’s AI business had exceeded a $37bn annual revenue run rate, up 123% year on year (Capital.com).
Since then, MSFT has traded within an uneven range, closing at $378.70 on 23 July 2026, compared with levels above $400 earlier in the month. Market participants continued to assess Azure growth alongside concerns about the scale and cost of AI investment.
Based on the stated January opening price and 23 July closing price, the shares were approximately 19% lower. They nevertheless remained above the lows recorded in 2022.
Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. Share prices are indicative and may differ from live market prices.
Microsoft (MSFT): Capital.com analyst view
Microsoft’s share price performance in 2026 reflects several competing factors. The stock has fallen from its October 2025 all-time high near $555.45 to trade closer to $379.45 by late July, while market participants have examined the company’s expanding artificial intelligence capital expenditure.
Those who take a more favourable view of the spending strategy may point to Azure’s cloud revenue growth, which reached 40% in the most recent quarter, and an AI business annual revenue run rate exceeding $37bn. These figures indicate growing commercial demand, although they do not establish whether future returns will offset the cost of investment.
A more cautious interpretation focuses on the scale of capital expenditure, which the company expects to reach approximately $190bn in fiscal 2026. This spending could continue to put pressure on near-term operating margins if AI-related revenue does not keep pace with infrastructure costs.
The stock’s recovery from its April 2026 lows suggests that some market participants became more willing to hold or purchase the shares as prices recovered, although subsequent price movements show that views remain divided. Persistent volatility and an analyst price target range of roughly $400–$870 also point to uncertainty about Microsoft’s future earnings trajectory. Price targets represent third-party estimates rather than guaranteed outcomes.
Capital.com’s client sentiment for Microsoft CFDs
As of 23 July 2026, Capital.com client positioning in Microsoft CFDs shows 96.9% buyers and 3.1% sellers. Buyers therefore exceed sellers by 93.8 percentage points, indicating that open positions are concentrated on the buy side.
This snapshot reflects open positions on Capital.com and can change as market conditions evolve. It does not show the size of individual positions or predict future market movements. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results, and this positioning data does not constitute financial advice.
Summary – Microsoft 2026
- As of 3.35pm UTC on 23 July 2026, Microsoft traded near $379.45, below its October 2025 all-time high of $555.45.
- Based on the stated January opening price of about $470, the shares had declined by approximately 19%, while remaining above the reported April low range of $348–$373.
- Technical indicators show the share price trading below key moving averages, with the RSI near 43 in neutral territory and the ADX indicating limited trend strength.
- Key factors include reported Azure cloud growth of 40%, AI capital expenditure guidance near $190bn and concerns about the potential effect of this spending on margins.
Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.
FAQ
Who owns the most Microsoft stock?
The article does not identify Microsoft’s largest shareholder. Ownership levels can change as institutional investors, company insiders and other shareholders adjust their holdings. For the latest information, readers should consult Microsoft’s regulatory filings and current institutional ownership data. These sources can show which investors hold the largest reported stakes, although disclosure dates may lag behind real-time changes in ownership.
What is the five-year Microsoft share price forecast?
The article does not provide a five-year MSFT stock forecast. It focuses on shorter-term projections published in July 2026, including 12-month analyst targets and a monthly technical estimate. These forecasts vary widely, reflecting different assumptions about Azure growth, AI-related capital expenditure and margins. Longer-term forecasts involve greater uncertainty, as Microsoft’s earnings, investment plans, competitive position and broader market conditions may change over time.
Is Microsoft a good stock to buy?
The article does not assess whether Microsoft is a good stock to buy. It presents factors that may influence the share price, including Azure growth, AI-related revenue, high capital expenditure and possible pressure on margins. Analyst targets also vary considerably, showing that views differ. Whether Microsoft is suitable depends on an individual’s objectives, financial circumstances, risk tolerance and research. Past performance and third-party forecasts do not guarantee future results.
Could Microsoft stock go up or down?
Yes. Microsoft’s share price could move in either direction. Potential drivers include Azure growth, AI monetisation, capital expenditure, operating margins and quarterly earnings. Technical indicators in the article show the price below several moving averages, while momentum readings suggest limited trend strength. However, technical levels do not predict future performance. Unexpected company news, economic developments and changes in wider technology-sector sentiment could also affect the stock.
Should I invest in Microsoft stock?
The article does not recommend investing in Microsoft stock. It outlines both supportive and adverse factors, including cloud growth, AI-related revenue, elevated infrastructure spending and margin uncertainty. Readers should consider how these factors relate to their own objectives, time horizon and tolerance for loss. Independent research may also include Microsoft’s financial statements, regulatory filings and current market conditions. Investing decisions should not rely solely on analyst targets or historical price performance.
Can I trade Microsoft CFDs on Capital.com?
Yes, you can trade Microsoft CFDs on Capital.com. Trading share CFDs lets you speculate on price movements without owning the underlying asset and to take long or short positions. However, contracts for difference (CFDs) are traded on margin, and leverage amplifies both profits and losses. You should ensure you understand how CFD trading works, assess your risk tolerance, and recognise that losses can occur quickly.