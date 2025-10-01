IonQ, Inc. Stock Forecast

IonQ, Inc. (IONQ) last traded around $34.21 at 9.25am UTC on 27 July 2026, within Monday’s intraday range of $32.67–$34.48 and below the $34.48 session high reached in early European trading. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

The pullback comes amid a broader sell-off in quantum-computing stocks. CNBC's Jim Cramer noted on 22 July that rate-sensitive, loss-making growth stocks such as IONQ may become less attractive as interest rates rise (CNBC, 23 July 2026).

Concerns about execution and profitability have added to the pressure. Zacks reported on 25 July that IonQ posted a $96.80m adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) loss in the first quarter of 2026, while continuing to invest in its target of developing a 256-qubit system by the fourth quarter (Zacks, 22 July 2026).

Attention is also turning to IonQ's confirmed release of second-quarter 2026 financial results, according to the company's filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), cited by Yahoo Finance (Yahoo Finance, 25 July 2026), corroborated by the company's own investor relations announcement of the August 5, 2026 release date (IonQ Investor Relations, 24 July 2026).

Third-party IonQ outlook: Q2 earnings near

As of 27 July 2026, third-party IonQ, Inc. stock predictions span a range of 12-month targets, shaped by quantum-hardware milestones, federal policy support and revenue growth expectations.

MarketScreener (buy-leaning consensus)

MarketScreener's composite panel projects an average 12-month target price of $75 for IonQ, up from a previous figure of $60, based on coverage from its broker research feed. The revision reflects expectations of further demand for quantum hardware and broader federal policy support (MarketScreener, 5 July 2026).

Investing.com (consensus overview)

Investing.com projects an average 12-month share price target of $69.11 for IonQ, based on forecasts from 12 analysts. Estimates range from $30 to $100. The spread reflects differing assumptions about the pace of enterprise adoption of IonQ's trapped-ion systems over the coming year (Investing.com, 15 July 2026).

MarketBeat (consensus overview)

MarketBeat projects an average 12-month price target of $69.88 across 17 analysts, with forecasts ranging from $35 to $100 and an overall buy-leaning rating. The projection balances expectations of commercial growth with continued short-term pressure on profitability ahead of the company's next earnings release (MarketBeat, 17 July 2026).

Public.com (consensus overview)

Public.com projects an aggregate 12-month price target of $71.25, based on 12 analysts and a consensus buy rating. Of those analysts, 42% recommend 'strong buy'. The forecast reflects expectations for IonQ's commercial pipeline, although some analysts also identify valuation risk (Public.com, 23 July 2026).

Anachart (analyst price target tracker)

Anachart projects an average 12-month price target of $72.40 across nine analysts, with estimates ranging from $35 to $100. These figures sit above the share price at the time of the forecast. The tracker estimates that the average target could be reached in about 129 days, although this depends on IonQ's progress against its qubit-scaling roadmap (Anachart, 23 July 2026).

Across the five sources, average 12-month price projections fall within a range of about $69–$75, while high-end estimates reach $100. The forecasts generally reflect assumptions about quantum-hardware progress, policy support and revenue growth, balanced against ongoing profitability pressure.

Predictions and third-party forecasts are inherently uncertain, as they cannot fully account for unexpected market developments. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

IonQ upcoming earnings expected on 5 August 2026

IonQ confirmed that it will report second-quarter 2026 financial results on Wednesday, 5 August 2026. A conference call and webcast will follow at 4.30pm ET, according to the company's investor relations page (IonQ Investor Relations, 24 July 2026).

The release will cover the quarter ended 30 June 2026 and follows the company's first-quarter results, published on 6 May 2026. IonQ reported generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) revenue of $64.70m, up 754.7% year on year and 30% above the midpoint of its guidance range (IonQ Investor Relations, 6 May 2026).

Alongside those results, IonQ issued full-year 2026 revenue guidance of $260m–$270m, compared with a previous consensus estimate of about $236.30m, according to MarketBeat. The report also showed a GAAP net loss of $0.34 a share, compared with the consensus estimate of a $0.26 loss a share (MarketBeat, 25 July 2026).

IONQ stock price: technical overview

As of 9.25am UTC on 27 July 2026, the IONQ stock price trades at $34.21, below its main moving-average cluster. The 20-day, 50-day, 100-day and 200-day simple moving averages (SMAs) stand at about $42, $52, $45 and $47 respectively, placing the share price below the broader moving-average range on TradingView’s daily chart. The 20-day SMA also sits below the 50-day SMA, so the averages do not currently show a bullish alignment.

Momentum indicators also point to recent downward pressure. The 14-day relative strength index (RSI) is near 26, a level commonly described as oversold, while the average directional index (ADX) reading of 40.21 suggests a relatively established trend, without indicating its direction.

The nearest listed classic resistance pivot is R1 at about $68.44, well above the current price. A move above this level could bring the R2 pivot near $83.63 into focus, according to TradingView’s classic pivot table.

The share price is already below the central pivot at about $58.47, the S1 pivot near $43.28 and the 100-day and 200-day SMAs near $45 and $47 respectively. The next listed classic support pivot is S2 at about $33.31, close to the current price. A move below that level could bring lower support areas into focus, while a recovery above S1 and the moving-average cluster could shift attention back towards the central pivot (TradingView, 27 July 2026).

These levels are based on TradingView data and may change over time. This technical analysis is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any instrument.

IonQ, Inc. share price history (2024–2026)

IONQ’s stock price traded in single digits in mid-2024, closing at $7.92 on 29 July 2024. It then rose through the second half of the year and into 2025 as market interest in quantum-computing companies increased.

The stock moved through the $40–$60 range before reaching a recorded high of $84.68 on 13 October 2025, amid increased attention on trapped-ion technology and federal quantum-policy support. The price then reversed. By April 2026, IONQ had fallen to $27.93 during a broader technology-sector sell-off, before rising to $65.51 on 9 June 2026 as interest in the sector increased again.

Since the June high, the shares have moved lower, closing at $34.19 on 27 July 2026. This represented a decline of about 27% from the $46.57 close on 2 January 2026 and a year-on-year fall of roughly 22% from the $44.02 close on 24 July 2025.