Trade Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd. - 5801 CFD

What is Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd. (5801)?

Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd. is a Japanese company specializing in the manufacture of electric wires, cables, and related products. Its product portfolio includes power cables, telecommunications cables, optical fibers, and electronic components. The company serves diverse sectors such as energy, telecommunications, automotive, and electronics. Furukawa Electric is engaged in research and development to enhance product performance and develop new technologies. It operates both domestically and internationally, supplying products for infrastructure projects and industrial applications. The company also participates in the development of smart grid and renewable energy systems.

Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd. Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by current trading trends, as Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd. stands at ¥47231.2. Today's session has seen price fluctuations from ¥45879.8 to ¥47843, with a daily change of +2.6005%.

FAQ: Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd. (5801)

What is the current price of 5801 stock?

Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd.'s stock is currently priced at ¥47231.2.

Does 5801 pay dividends?

Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd. pays dividends via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does 5801 have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd. operates in the UAE through partners and distributors without a direct office.

What is 5801 best known for?

Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd. is most famous for its electrical cables and telecommunications equipment.

What assets are typically shown together with 5801?

Commonly shown alongside 5801: Keyence Corporation, Diageo - USD, UBS Core BBG TIPS 1-10 UCITS ETF