Trade Diageo Adr Rep 4 - DEO CFD

What is Diageo - USD (DEO)?

Diageo plc is a multinational beverage alcohol company headquartered in London, United Kingdom. It is one of the world's largest producers of spirits and beers, with a diverse portfolio of brands spanning various categories including whisky, vodka, rum, gin, and beer. The company operates globally, with a presence in numerous countries across the Americas, Europe, Africa, and Asia. Diageo's product range includes well-known brands such as Johnnie Walker, Guinness, Smirnoff, Baileys, and Tanqueray. The company focuses on brand development, innovation, and expanding its market reach through strategic acquisitions and partnerships. Diageo's operations encompass production, marketing, and distribution, supported by a network of manufacturing facilities and sales offices worldwide. It emphasizes responsible drinking and sustainability initiatives as part of its corporate social responsibility efforts. The company serves a broad customer base, including retail, hospitality, and on-trade channels, maintaining a significant position in the global alcoholic beverages industry.

Diageo - USD Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by market activity, as Diageo Adr Rep 4 currently trades at $79.19. The day's trading range has been between $77.11 and $79.3, with a daily percentage change of +2.209%.

FAQ: Diageo - USD (DEO)

What is the current price of DEO stock?

The stock is currently priced at $79.19.

Does DEO pay dividends?

Diageo pays dividends via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does DEO have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Diageo operates in the UAE through partners and distributors without a direct regional office.

What is DEO best known for?

Diageo is most famous for its portfolio of alcoholic beverages and spirits brands.

What assets are typically shown together with DEO?

Commonly shown alongside DEO: Resona Holdings, Inc., Realty Income, HUB24 Limited