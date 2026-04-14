Trade Resona Holdings, Inc. - 8308 CFD

What is Resona Holdings, Inc. (8308)?

Resona Holdings, Inc. is a Japanese financial services company that operates primarily in the banking sector. It serves individual and corporate customers through its group of regional banks and financial subsidiaries. The company provides a range of services including retail banking, corporate banking, leasing, and asset management. Resona Holdings focuses on regional economic development and customer-oriented financial solutions. It maintains a network of branches across Japan and aims to support local communities through its financial services. The company's headquarters are situated in Osaka, Japan.

Resona Holdings, Inc. Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by current market movements, with Resona Holdings, Inc. trading at ¥1867.57. The price range today spans from ¥1852.64 to ¥1906.68, showing a daily change of -1.4392%.

FAQ: Resona Holdings, Inc. (8308)

What is the current price of 8308 stock?

The last price was ¥1867.57.

Does 8308 pay dividends?

Resona Holdings, Inc. pays dividends, with the dividend amount via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does 8308 have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Resona Holdings, Inc. has no direct office in the UAE and operates exclusively through partners and distributors.

What is 8308 best known for?

Resona Holdings, Inc. is most famous for retail and commercial banking services.

What assets are typically shown together with 8308?

Commonly shown alongside 8308: iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF, WisdomTree Strategic Metals UCITS ETF, First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF