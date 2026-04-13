Trade First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF - FAN CFD

What is First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (FAN)?

First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF is an exchange-traded fund that focuses on companies involved in the wind energy industry worldwide. The fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index composed of global companies engaged in the wind energy sector. These companies may include manufacturers of wind turbines, suppliers of components, and firms involved in the development, installation, and maintenance of wind power projects. The ETF offers exposure to a diversified portfolio of businesses contributing to renewable energy through wind power, reflecting trends in sustainable energy development. It serves as a financial vehicle for investors interested in the growth and evolution of wind energy technologies and infrastructure across various geographic regions. The fund is managed by an asset management firm specializing in exchange-traded products and aims to track its underlying index through a combination of full replication and sampling techniques.

First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by intraday trading swings, with First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF at $25.85. The trading range today extends from $25.23 to $25.64, with a daily percentage change of -0.3887%.

FAQ: First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (FAN)

What is the current price of FAN stock?

The latest price is $25.85.

Does FAN pay dividends?

Dividends are paid via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does FAN have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

The company operates via distributors in the UAE without an official regional office or subsidiary.

What is FAN best known for?

It is most famous for focusing on global wind energy companies through its ETF.

What assets are typically shown together with FAN?

Commonly shown alongside FAN: PPL, Weyer, Sopra Steria Group