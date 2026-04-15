Trade PPL - PPL CFD

What is PPL (PPL)?

PPL Corporation is an energy company based in the United States, primarily engaged in the generation and distribution of electricity. The company operates a diverse portfolio of power plants, including fossil fuel, nuclear, and renewable energy sources. PPL serves a broad customer base through its regulated utility subsidiaries and engages in wholesale electricity markets. The company focuses on delivering reliable energy services while managing environmental impacts and investing in infrastructure modernization. PPL's operations emphasize regulatory compliance, safety, and community engagement. It plays a significant role in the energy sector by balancing traditional power generation with the integration of sustainable energy solutions.

PPL Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by ongoing market movements, with PPL trading at $39.42. It has experienced a daily price range from $39.04 to $39.56 and a percentage change of -0.758%.

FAQ: PPL (PPL)

What is the current price of PPL stock?

The current stock price is $39.42.

Does PPL pay dividends?

PPL pays dividends via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does PPL have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

PPL operates in the UAE through partnerships and distributors without an official regional office.

What is PPL best known for?

The company is most famous for its electric utilities and energy delivery services.

What assets are typically shown together with PPL?

Commonly shown alongside PPL: Perenti Global Limited, iShares JP Morgan USD EM Corp Bond UCITS ETF, Penn Entertainment Inc