Trade Weyerhaeuser Co - WY CFD

What is Weyer (WY)?

Weyerhaeuser Company is an American timberland and forest products company headquartered in Washington state. It owns and manages millions of acres of timberlands in the United States and Canada, making it one of the largest private owners of timberlands globally. The company is involved in sustainable forestry, harvesting timber, and producing wood products such as lumber, engineered wood, and cellulose fibers. Weyerhaeuser integrates forest management practices aimed at environmental sustainability and long-term resource renewal. Its operations include real estate services related to timberland sales and leasing. The company serves customers in construction, manufacturing, and paper industries, providing raw materials essential to these sectors. Weyerhaeuser's business model combines land stewardship with commercial forestry activities.

Weyer Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by active trading, where Weyer is valued at $24.86. Throughout the day, its value ranged between $24.61 and $24.92, showing a daily variation of 0%.

FAQ: Weyer (WY)

What is the current price of WY stock?

Weyer’s latest price is $24.86.

Does WY pay dividends?

Weyer pays dividends via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does WY have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Weyer does not have an official regional office or subsidiary in the UAE and operates via partners.

What is WY best known for?

Weyer is most famous for its investments in real estate and related services.

What assets are typically shown together with WY?

Commonly shown alongside WY: Bodycote, VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF, Quadient SA