Trade Bodycote PLC - BOY CFD

What is Bodycote (BOY)?

Bodycote is an international provider of thermal processing services, specializing in heat treatment, metal joining, and surface technology. The company serves industries such as aerospace, automotive, energy, and general engineering by enhancing the performance and durability of metal components. Bodycote's services include heat treatment processes that improve hardness, strength, and resistance to wear and corrosion. It operates a global network of facilities offering technical expertise and quality assurance to support manufacturing and repair operations. The company contributes to extending the life and reliability of critical industrial parts.

Bodycote Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by intraday fluctuations, with Bodycote at £6.942. It has moved within a range from £6.6982 to £6.953, showing a daily percentage change of +1.7755%.

FAQ: Bodycote (BOY)

What is the current price of BOY stock?

Bodycote's share price is £6.942.

Does BOY pay dividends?

Bodycote pays dividends via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does BOY have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Bodycote operates in the UAE via partners and distributors without an official office or subsidiary.

What is BOY best known for?

It is most famous for its heat treatment and thermal processing services.

What assets are typically shown together with BOY?

Commonly shown alongside BOY: Cameco, EQT Partners AB, Charles Schwab