HomeMarketsSharesCameco Corporation

Trade Cameco Corporation - CCOca CFD

158.55-1.15%
The chart shows the CCOca stock price data over the last 1 day, with a current price of 158.55, a high of 160.15, and a low of 156.97.
Sell

157.96

Buy

158.55

0.59
Low: 156.97High: 160.15
Sellers:
4.65116%
Buyers:
95.3488%
Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. Share prices are indicative and may differ from live market prices.
Trading Conditions
Type
This financial market is available for CFD trading.
Learn more about:CFDs
CFD
Spread0.59
Long position overnight funding adjustment
Long position overnight funding adjustment
Margin. Your investment
CA$1,000.00
Overnight funding adjustment
Charges from full value of position
-0.017178 %
(-CA$3.44)

Trade size with leverage ~ CA$20,000.00

Money from leverage ~ CA$19,000.00

-0.01718%
Short position overnight funding adjustment
Short position overnight funding adjustment
Margin. Your investment
CA$1,000.00
Overnight funding adjustment
Charges from full value of position
-0.00474 %
(-CA$0.95)

Trade size with leverage ~ CA$20,000.00

Money from leverage ~ CA$19,000.00

-0.00474%
Overnight funding adjustment time21:00 (UTC)
CurrencyCAD
Min traded quantity0.1
Margin5.00%
Stock exchangeCanada
Commission on trade10%
Guaranteed stop premium
A guaranteed stop-loss (GSL) fee is only charged if the GSL is triggered. Please consult the Charges and Fees section of our website for more details.
1%

1Our charge for executing your trade is the spread, the difference between the buy and sell price. Please consult the Charges and Fees section of our website for further information

Key Stats
Prev. Close160.31
Open156.97
1-Year Change177.14%
Day's Range156.97 - 160.15

Trade Cameco Corporation - CCOca CFD

What is Cameco (CCOca)?

Cameco is a company engaged in the exploration, mining, and production of uranium. It is one of the world's largest uranium producers, supplying fuel for nuclear power plants. Cameco's operations include mining facilities, processing plants, and exploration projects primarily located in Canada, the United States, and Kazakhstan. The company focuses on sustainable mining practices and environmental stewardship. Cameco's business model involves the extraction of uranium ore, its refinement into uranium concentrate, and the sale of this product to utility companies globally. The company plays a significant role in the nuclear energy supply chain, contributing to low-carbon energy generation. Cameco also invests in research and development to improve mining efficiency and safety. It operates under strict regulatory frameworks governing nuclear materials and environmental protection.

Cameco Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by trading activity, as Cameco trades around C$158.55. The session range has been from C$156.71 to C$160.53, with a daily change percentage of -1.434%.

FAQ: Cameco (CCOca)

What is the current price of CCOca stock?

The current price stands at C$158.55.

Does CCOca pay dividends?

Cameco pays dividends via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does CCOca have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Cameco operates in the UAE only through partners and distributors without an official regional office or subsidiary.

What is CCOca best known for?

Cameco is most famous for uranium mining and nuclear fuel production.

What assets are typically shown together with CCOca?

Commonly shown alongside CCOca: Standex International Corp, Nordson Corp, CME group

Latest shares articles

Oil pipelines
Oil drops on de-escalation hopes, but risks remain
Markets react to the ceasefire deal between the US and Iran with oil dropping over 10% from the recent highs
14:23, 8 April 2026
NVIDIA logo
NVIDIA ignites risk appetite as markets close the week on a stronger footing
NVIDIA's strong results drive sentiment higher as investors had began to doubt the AI narrative.
11:43, 26 February 2026
Tesla stock forecast
Tesla stock forecast: Could Q1 2026 earnings lift targets?
Tesla (TSLA) is a US-listed automotive and clean energy company whose shares trade on the Nasdaq and are closely monitored for earnings performance, delivery data and developments in technology and manufacturing. Explore third-party TSLA price targets and technical analysis.
17:23, 23 February 2026
Siemens Energy stock forecast
Siemens Energy stock forecast: Third-party price targets
Siemens Energy AG is a Germany-based energy technology company listed in Frankfurt, supplying equipment and services across power generation, grids and energy-transition projects. Explore third-party ENR price targets and technical analysis.
15:04, 3 February 2026
Related News
GlobeNewswireEurope
13:00 (UTC), 9 April 2026
47 Drill Holes. 27,000 Feet. One of the Largest Uranium Deposits in America. And an Integrated Nuclear Platform with Both the Fuel and Reactor technology.
Public TechnologiesEurope
14:56 (UTC), 2 April 2026
Cameco publishes modern slavery report for financial year ended Dec. 31, 2025
Public TechnologiesEurope
14:53 (UTC), 2 April 2026
Cameco announces annual shareholder meeting via webcast
ACCESS NewswireEurope
11:00 (UTC), 2 April 2026
Eagle Plains Partner Refined Energy Completes Drill Program at Dufferin West
GlobeNewswireEurope
12:00 (UTC), 1 April 2026
Skyharbour Announces Drilling Underway and Renewed Permit at the High-Grade Moore Lake Uranium Project, Saskatchewan
GlobeNewswireEurope
12:00 (UTC), 1 April 2026
Skyharbour Announces Drilling Underway and Renewed Permit at the High-Grade Moore Lake Uranium Project, Saskatchewan
NewsfileEurope
09:00 (UTC), 31 March 2026
Strathmore Continues to Advance Agate Project with 2026 Drilling Program
NewsfileEurope
12:34 (UTC), 30 March 2026
Acceleware Ltd. Reports Fourth Quarter 2025 Financial and Operating Results

Read our reviews to find out more about us

Read the feedback from our clients around the world.
2025-07-01
Victor Flemming Nandwa Søder

Great customer service I got to say that. They helped get my account back very fast, after i logged myself out by losing my old email, it was so fast you wouldn’t believe it thank you once again.

2025-07-01
Perry Reineke

I'm learning the basics of stock investing. This platform is clear and pretty good. I've been using it for over 6 months.

2025-06-29
proinpro

Capital is really great to be used on start, also beginner friendly broker! Great costumer support and it is quick!

2025-06-27
Gio Gvazava

Capital.com has been great for both learning and trading. The app is clean, fast, and packed with useful tools. Customer support has been solid too. Definitely recommended for beginners and active traders alike.

2025-06-27
Douglas

Deposits and withdrawals work without issues. Very low spreads. No noticeable fees. Easy to follow.

2025-06-22
Jean A.

The app is built to make options and figures easy to understand, great for beginners and intermediate traders. Demo accounts are simple to set up. 100:1 leverage is available.

2025-06-19
foobarbeer

I am extremely happy with this broker. Great spreads, good selection of instruments, well coded toolbox.

2025-06-19
Casaubon70

Love the TV integration. Makes traders life smooth and comfortable.

2025-06-19
dgogidze7

I would like to express a huge thank you to Evgeniya Logvinovich, customer service manager. For your attention and heartfelt attitude to your clients.❤️

2025-05-30
Brigman

Everything worked as expected from the 1 day. I didn’t have to search how to use the platform, it’s intuitive. The support chat was there when I had a tiny issue.

2025-05-24
Radioilluminati

I trade every day and Capital is my beloved home. I also create music and you can always feel when something has been created from the heart. Capital has soul!

2025-05-20
GemzT

I’d been paper trading for 2yrs now, went live and this platform is easy for beginners to understand and navigate all important tools to execute all that I learned. Earning now!

2025-04-29
dmjnoor

This application is perfect.. simple, easy to use, run smoothly and fast and it has an accurate graphics.. be careful to use only one credit card and one bank account to prevent any withdrawal problem.. overnight fees and spread variation will be repaid for you by the next month.. I used many application but this is the best one

2025-03-24
Debbie P

The best trading company I've found so far and so easy to use.

2025-02-06
Nouman Butt

User friendly app & interface and good support team. Funds transfer ease & Leverage is an advantage but crypto is highly risky be responsible of your loss limits and risks appetite.

Showing our 4 & 5 star reviews across TradingView, App Store, Google Play and Trustpilot.

4.8
Ratings and Reviews
4.7
Ratings and Reviews
4.7
4.6

Ready to join a leading broker?

Join our community of traders worldwide
1. Create your account2. Make your first deposit3. Start trading