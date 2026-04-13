Trade Cameco Corporation - CCOca CFD

What is Cameco (CCOca)?

Cameco is a company engaged in the exploration, mining, and production of uranium. It is one of the world's largest uranium producers, supplying fuel for nuclear power plants. Cameco's operations include mining facilities, processing plants, and exploration projects primarily located in Canada, the United States, and Kazakhstan. The company focuses on sustainable mining practices and environmental stewardship. Cameco's business model involves the extraction of uranium ore, its refinement into uranium concentrate, and the sale of this product to utility companies globally. The company plays a significant role in the nuclear energy supply chain, contributing to low-carbon energy generation. Cameco also invests in research and development to improve mining efficiency and safety. It operates under strict regulatory frameworks governing nuclear materials and environmental protection.

Cameco Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by trading activity, as Cameco trades around C$158.55. The session range has been from C$156.71 to C$160.53, with a daily change percentage of -1.434%.

FAQ: Cameco (CCOca)

What is the current price of CCOca stock?

The current price stands at C$158.55.

Does CCOca pay dividends?

Cameco pays dividends via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does CCOca have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Cameco operates in the UAE only through partners and distributors without an official regional office or subsidiary.

What is CCOca best known for?

Cameco is most famous for uranium mining and nuclear fuel production.

What assets are typically shown together with CCOca?

Commonly shown alongside CCOca: Standex International Corp, Nordson Corp, CME group