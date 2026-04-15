Trade Standex International Corp - SXI CFD

What is Standex International Corp (SXI)?

Standex International Corp is a diversified manufacturing company that operates through multiple business segments including food service equipment, engineering technologies, electronics, and hydraulics. The company designs, manufactures, and markets a variety of products used in commercial foodservice, industrial automation, and other specialized markets. Its product portfolio includes food warming and cooking equipment, engineered components, electronic sensors, and hydraulic systems. Standex International serves a broad customer base across various industries such as foodservice, automotive, aerospace, and industrial manufacturing. The company emphasizes innovation, quality, and customer service in its operations. It maintains manufacturing facilities and sales offices in multiple countries, supporting global distribution and customer support. The company’s diversified business model aims to balance market cycles and leverage technological expertise across sectors.

Standex International Corp Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by ongoing market activity, as Sonic Automotive Inc trades at $266.08. Its price has ranged from $255.32 to $268.2 during the day, reflecting a daily change of -1.3376%.

FAQ: Standex International Corp (SXI)

What is the current price of SXI stock?

The current trading price is $266.08.

Does SXI pay dividends?

Standex International Corp pays dividends to its investors.

Does SXI have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Standex International Corp does not have an official office or subsidiary in the UAE and operates through partners.

What is SXI best known for?

Standex International Corp is most famous for its diversified manufacturing products including food service equipment and electronics.

What assets are typically shown together with SXI?

Commonly shown alongside SXI: Comfort Systems USA Inc, State Street SPDR Nuveen ICE High Yield Municipal Bond ETF, The Middleby