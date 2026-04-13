Trade Comfort Systems USA Inc - FIX CFD

What is Comfort Systems USA Inc (FIX)?

Comfort Systems USA Inc is a company specializing in mechanical construction, service, and repair of heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems. The company operates through multiple subsidiaries across the United States, providing a range of services including installation, maintenance, and energy management solutions for commercial, industrial, and institutional clients. Its operations encompass various aspects of HVAC systems, such as plumbing, piping, and electrical services, often tailored to meet the specific needs of its customers. Comfort Systems USA Inc emphasizes technical expertise and local service delivery, aiming to support building owners and managers in maintaining efficient and reliable environmental systems. The company serves diverse sectors, including healthcare, education, manufacturing, and government facilities. Through its decentralized business model, Comfort Systems USA Inc leverages regional market knowledge while maintaining operational standards. The company’s focus on comprehensive mechanical services positions it as a significant participant in the building systems industry within the United States.

Comfort Systems USA Inc Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by ongoing market activity, with Friedrich Vorwerk Group SE trading at $1634.13. The stock has fluctuated within a range of $1569.1 to $1632.98, showing a daily change of +2.3506%.

FAQ: Comfort Systems USA Inc (FIX)

What is the current price of FIX stock?

The last traded price is $1634.13.

Does FIX pay dividends?

Dividends are paid via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does FIX have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

The company operates through partners and distributors in the UAE without an official regional office or subsidiary.

What is FIX best known for?

Comfort Systems USA Inc is most famous for providing mechanical construction services specializing in HVAC systems.

What assets are typically shown together with FIX?

Commonly shown alongside FIX: ABBN - CHF, RYTHM Inc, Albemarle