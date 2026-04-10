Trade Albemarle Corporation - ALB CFD

What is Albemarle (ALB)?

Albemarle Corporation is a global specialty chemicals company with operations spanning various industries. It produces a range of chemical products, including lithium compounds, bromine-based solutions, and catalysts. Albemarle serves markets such as energy storage, electronics, construction, automotive, and agriculture. The company is recognized for its role in supplying materials essential to lithium-ion batteries, which are used in electric vehicles and portable electronics. Albemarle's business strategy involves innovation, operational efficiency, and expanding its global footprint. It maintains production facilities and research centers worldwide to support its diversified product offerings and meet customer demands.

Albemarle Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by market movements as Albemarle trades at $173.12. The session’s price has ranged from $172.67 to $178.62, accompanied by a daily change of +0.4937%.

FAQ: Albemarle (ALB)

What is the current price of ALB stock?

Albemarle's current stock price is $173.12.

Does ALB pay dividends?

Albemarle pays dividends to its shareholders.

Does ALB have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Albemarle has a registered presence in the UAE through a regional office in Dubai Internet City.

What is ALB best known for?

Albemarle is most famous for its production of specialty chemicals and lithium compounds.

What assets are typically shown together with ALB?

Commonly shown alongside ALB: IGO Limited, TotalEnergies SE, TAL Education