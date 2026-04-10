Trade TotalEnergies SE - TTEF CFD

What is TotalEnergies SE (TTEF)?

TotalEnergies SE is a multinational energy company headquartered in France, operating across the entire energy value chain. Its activities encompass oil and gas exploration and production, refining, marketing, and distribution, as well as renewable energy and electricity generation. TotalEnergies engages in the development of solar, wind, and bioenergy projects alongside its traditional hydrocarbon operations. The company aims to provide integrated energy solutions to meet global demand while addressing environmental and sustainability challenges. TotalEnergies operates in numerous countries, serving industrial, commercial, and residential customers. Its portfolio includes upstream and downstream assets, as well as investments in energy storage and new technologies. The company focuses on transitioning towards low-carbon energy sources while maintaining its role as a major player in the global energy sector.

TotalEnergies SE Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by current market activity, with TotalEnergies SE at €78.15. The intra-session trading range spans from €77.07 to €78.66, resulting in a daily change of -0.6503%.

FAQ: TotalEnergies SE (TTEF)

What is the current price of TTEF stock?

TotalEnergies SE's stock price is €78.15.

Does TTEF pay dividends?

TotalEnergies SE pays dividends via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does TTEF have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

TotalEnergies SE has an official regional office in the DIFC, Dubai, UAE.

What is TTEF best known for?

TotalEnergies SE is most famous for its integrated oil and gas operations.

What assets are typically shown together with TTEF?

Commonly shown alongside TTEF: Invesco Artificial Intelligence Enablers UCITS ETF, Trend Micro Incorporated, CSG Systems