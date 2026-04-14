Trade Trend Micro Incorporated - 4704 CFD

What is Trend Micro Incorporated (4704)?

Trend Micro Incorporated is a global cybersecurity company specializing in developing security software and services. Headquartered in Japan, it provides solutions designed to protect individuals and organizations from cyber threats such as malware, ransomware, and data breaches. The company offers a broad portfolio including endpoint security, cloud security, network defense, and threat intelligence services. Trend Micro serves a diverse range of customers including enterprises, small businesses, and consumers. It is known for its research and development efforts in cybersecurity, contributing to the advancement of threat detection and prevention technologies. The company maintains a presence in multiple regions worldwide, supporting the evolving needs of digital security.

Trend Micro Incorporated Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by ongoing intraday trading, as Trend Micro Incorporated is priced at ¥5360.3. The session has seen price movements between ¥5254.8 and ¥5382.9, reflecting a daily change of +3.8065%.

FAQ: Trend Micro Incorporated (4704)

What is the current price of 4704 stock?

Trend Micro Incorporated's current price is ¥5360.3.

Does 4704 pay dividends?

Trend Micro Incorporated pays dividends, with the typical via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does 4704 have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Trend Micro Incorporated operates in the UAE primarily through partners and distributors without an official regional office.

What is 4704 best known for?

Trend Micro Incorporated is most famous for its cybersecurity software solutions.

What assets are typically shown together with 4704?

Commonly shown alongside 4704: United Internet, SGS, Axon Enterprise Inc