Trade CME Group Inc. - CME CFD

What is CME group (CME)?

CME Group Inc. is a global markets company operating derivatives exchanges and providing trading, clearing, and market data services. It offers a wide array of futures and options contracts across asset classes such as agriculture, energy, interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, and metals. CME Group facilitates price discovery, risk management, and investment opportunities for market participants including corporations, financial institutions, and individual traders. The company operates electronic trading platforms and clearinghouses that ensure transaction integrity and reduce counterparty risk. CME Group plays a central role in global financial markets by providing transparent and efficient mechanisms for hedging and speculation.

CME group Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by CME group trading dynamics, currently priced at $299.12. The stock has fluctuated between $293.92 and $299.98 along with a daily change of +1.4771%.

FAQ: CME group (CME)

What is the current price of CME stock?

CME group’s current price is $299.12.

Does CME pay dividends?

CME group pays dividends via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does CME have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

CME group operates in the UAE through partners and distributors without an official regional office.

What is CME best known for?

CME group is most famous for its global derivatives marketplace and futures contracts.

What assets are typically shown together with CME?

Commonly shown alongside CME: Banca Mediolanum S.p.A., The RMR Group Inc, SGX