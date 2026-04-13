Trade EQT Partners AB - EQTs CFD

What is EQT Partners AB (EQTs)?

EQT Partners AB is a global investment firm headquartered in Sweden that manages private equity, infrastructure, and real assets funds. The company invests in a broad range of industries, focusing on sustainable value creation and long-term growth. EQT Partners AB engages in acquiring, developing, and managing portfolio companies across various sectors including healthcare, technology, industrials, and consumer goods. The firm employs a strategy that combines operational improvements, strategic guidance, and responsible investment practices. It collaborates with management teams to enhance business performance and market positioning. EQT Partners AB operates internationally, managing assets on behalf of institutional investors, and emphasizes environmental, social, and governance (ESG) considerations within its investment approach.

EQT Partners AB Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by intraday trading activity, with Telenor trading at kr293.7. It has seen a range from kr284.7 to kr293.5 and shows a daily percentage move of +0.0683%.

FAQ: EQT Partners AB (EQTs)

What is the current price of EQTs stock?

The last price is kr293.7.

Does EQTs pay dividends?

EQT Partners AB pays dividends via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does EQTs have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

EQT Partners AB operates in the UAE through partners and distributors only, without an official regional office or subsidiary.

What is EQTs best known for?

The company is most famous for its private equity and investment management services.

What assets are typically shown together with EQTs?

Commonly shown alongside EQTs: Sterling Infrastructure Inc, Avista Corp, Travelsky Technology