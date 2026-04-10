Trade Avista Corp - AVA CFD

What is Avista Corp (AVA)?

Avista Corp is a utility company engaged in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It serves residential, commercial, and industrial customers primarily in the Northwestern United States. The company operates a diverse energy portfolio that includes hydroelectric, natural gas-fired, and renewable energy sources. Avista Corp focuses on providing reliable energy services while managing regulatory compliance and environmental considerations. Its operations encompass energy production, delivery infrastructure, and customer service. The company participates in regional energy markets and collaborates with regulatory agencies to meet standards related to safety, environmental impact, and service quality. Avista Corp’s business model integrates resource management, infrastructure maintenance, and customer engagement within the utility sector.

Avista Corp Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by Avista Corp's trading session, now priced at $41.94. The stock's intraday range has moved from $40.6 to $42.02, with a daily percentage change of -0.3096%.

FAQ: Avista Corp (AVA)

What is the current price of AVA stock?

Avista Corp's current price is $41.94.

Does AVA pay dividends?

Avista Corp pays dividends via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does AVA have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Avista Corp operates in the UAE through partners and distributors without an official regional office.

What is AVA best known for?

Avista Corp is most famous for providing electric and natural gas utility services.

What assets are typically shown together with AVA?

Commonly shown alongside AVA: CityDev, iShares Digital Security UCITS ETF, Torque Metals Limited