Trade CityDev - C09sg CFD

What is CityDev (C09sg)?

City Developments Limited is a multinational real estate operating company headquartered in Singapore. Established in 1963, it is engaged in property development, investment, and management across residential, commercial, and hospitality sectors. The company has a diversified portfolio that includes office buildings, hotels, serviced apartments, and integrated developments. It operates in various countries, focusing on sustainable urban development and innovative architectural design. City Developments Limited is recognized for its commitment to environmental sustainability and corporate social responsibility. Its operations encompass property development, hotel ownership and management, and investment in real estate assets, contributing to its position as a significant player in the Asia-Pacific property market.

CityDev Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by intraday market behavior, with CityDev currently priced at S$8.35. Its price has oscillated between S$8.31 and S$8.4, registering a daily change of -0.4762%.

FAQ: CityDev (C09sg)

What is the current price of C09sg stock?

The current price of CityDev is S$8.35.

Does C09sg pay dividends?

CityDev pays dividends to its shareholders.

Does C09sg have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

CityDev has a registered presence in the UAE through regional offices.

What is C09sg best known for?

CityDev is most famous for its property development and investment projects.

What assets are typically shown together with C09sg?

Commonly shown alongside C09sg: Renk Group AG, Invesco MSCI Saudi Arabia UCITS ETF, MYR Group Inc