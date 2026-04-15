Trade HUB24 Limited - HUBau CFD

What is HUB24 Limited (HUBau)?

HUB24 Limited is an Australian financial services company specializing in investment and superannuation platforms. It provides technology-driven solutions that enable financial advisers and their clients to manage investment portfolios and superannuation accounts efficiently. The company's platform integrates various investment products, including managed funds, exchange-traded funds, and direct equities, offering a consolidated view for users. HUB24's services focus on delivering flexibility and transparency in portfolio management, supported by digital tools and reporting capabilities. The company operates within the wealth management sector, catering primarily to financial advisers, institutional clients, and individual investors. Its business model emphasizes innovation in financial technology to streamline investment processes and improve client outcomes. HUB24 Limited is headquartered in Australia and serves a broad client base across the region.

HUB24 Limited Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by active trading in HUB24 Limited, currently priced at A$90.601. The intraday trading range has spanned from A$89.1 to A$93.376, reflecting a daily change of +4.6531%.

FAQ: HUB24 Limited (HUBau)

What is the current price of HUBau stock?

The current trading price is A$90.601.

Does HUBau pay dividends?

Dividends are paid by the company.

Does HUBau have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

HUB24 Limited operates through partners and distributors in the UAE and does not have an official regional office or subsidiary.

What is HUBau best known for?

HUB24 Limited is most famous for its investment platform and wealth management solutions.

What assets are typically shown together with HUBau?

Commonly shown alongside HUBau: Aena, GAM, InterContinental Hotels Group PLC