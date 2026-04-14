Trade Keyence Corporation - 6861 CFD

What is Keyence Corporation (6861)?

Keyence Corporation is a Japanese company specializing in the development and manufacturing of automation sensors, measurement instruments, and vision systems. Its product portfolio includes sensors, barcode readers, laser markers, microscopes, and digital microscopes used in factory automation and quality control. Keyence serves a wide range of industries including automotive, electronics, food and beverage, and pharmaceuticals. The company emphasizes research and development to provide advanced technological solutions that improve manufacturing efficiency and precision. It operates globally, supporting industrial automation and innovation.

Keyence Corporation Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by current trading levels with Keyence Corporation priced at ¥62883. The price range during today's session extended from ¥62758 to ¥63980, with a daily movement of -1.026%.

FAQ: Keyence Corporation (6861)

What is the current price of 6861 stock?

Keyence Corporation's current stock price is ¥62883.

Does 6861 pay dividends?

Keyence Corporation pays dividends to its shareholders.

Does 6861 have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Keyence Corporation operates via partners and distributors in the UAE without an official regional office.

What is 6861 best known for?

Keyence Corporation is most famous for its automation sensors and measurement instruments.

What assets are typically shown together with 6861?

Commonly shown alongside 6861: Nanosonics Limited, The Global Smaller Companies Trust Plc, Ube Industries, Ltd.