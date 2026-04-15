Trade Nanosonics Limited - NANau CFD

What is Nanosonics Limited (NANau)?

Nanosonics Limited is an Australian healthcare technology company specializing in the development and commercialization of infection prevention solutions. The company is known for its innovative disinfection systems designed to reduce the risk of healthcare-associated infections by automating the sterilization of medical equipment. Nanosonics' flagship product utilizes ultrasonic technology to deliver high-level disinfection for ultrasound probes and other medical devices. The company operates globally, serving healthcare providers across various markets. Its focus on research and development supports continuous innovation in infection control technologies. Nanosonics also emphasizes compliance with regulatory standards and aims to improve patient safety through its products and services.

Nanosonics Limited Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by ongoing market activity, as Nanosonics Limited trades at A$3.5736. It has experienced a price range from A$3.5264 to A$3.6363, with a daily change of -0.5592%.

FAQ: Nanosonics Limited (NANau)

What is the current price of NANau stock?

The current price stands at A$3.5736.

Does NANau pay dividends?

Nanosonics Limited pays dividends to its shareholders via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does NANau have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Nanosonics Limited has a registered presence in the UAE through its regional office located in Dubai Internet City.

What is NANau best known for?

The company is most famous for its innovative infection prevention solutions and medical device technologies.

What assets are typically shown together with NANau?

Commonly shown alongside NANau: Terna, Adyen NV, Howden Joinery Group