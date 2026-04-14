Trade Ube Industries, Ltd. - 4208 CFD

What is Ube Industries, Ltd. (4208)?

Ube Industries, Ltd. is a Japanese chemical company engaged in the production of chemicals, machinery, and construction materials. Its product portfolio includes synthetic rubber, chemicals, cement, and machinery for chemical processes. Ube Industries serves industries such as automotive, construction, and electronics. The company emphasizes technological development and environmental sustainability in its operations. It maintains manufacturing facilities and sales networks domestically and internationally. Ube Industries also invests in research to develop advanced materials and contribute to industrial innovation.

Ube Industries, Ltd. Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by market movements as Ube Industries, Ltd. is currently at ¥2413.2. Its price has ranged between ¥2407.3 and ¥2431.3, showing a daily change of -0.6233%.

FAQ: Ube Industries, Ltd. (4208)

What is the current price of 4208 stock?

The last traded price is ¥2413.2.

Does 4208 pay dividends?

Ube Industries, Ltd. pays dividends via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does 4208 have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Ube Industries, Ltd. does not have an official UAE office and operates through partners.

What is 4208 best known for?

The company is most famous for its chemical products including synthetic rubber and specialty chemicals.

What assets are typically shown together with 4208?

Commonly shown alongside 4208: Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, Atlanta Braves Holdings Inc - A, Las Vegas Sands